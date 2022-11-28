Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
The Supreme Court rejects a conservative attempt to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness for the second time
This marks the second time Justice Amy Coney Barrett has dismissed GOP lawsuits seeking to block Biden's student-debt cancellation plan.
Judge stops enforcement of Stop WOKE Act at Florida colleges, universities
A federal judge on Thursday ordered Florida to stop enforcing its new Stop WOKE Act at the state’s public colleges and universities. The ruling came in two lawsuits — one filed by a University of South Florida student and professor and another led by Florida A&M law professor LeRoy Pernell — both alleging that the law illegally prevents frank discussions about the nation’s racial history in classrooms. The same judge issued a ruling in August that blocked the law from applying to workplace training.
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats
In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
The Trump-appointed judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness compared the debt relief to a law enabling Hitler
Mark Pittman, a federal judge in Texas, blocked Biden's student-debt relief last week. In a hearing prior to the ruling, Pittman compared the relief to a law that gave Hitler power. Some legal experts have criticized the decision, arguing the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the relief plan...
Georgetown Law professor sounds off on affirmative action cases, top students 'getting waitlisted'
A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
Biden student loan debt cancellation plan heading to Supreme Court
President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation plan appears to be heading for a Supreme Court showdown. The Justice Department revealed in a legal filing on Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to revive the White House’s debt cancellation program that would eliminate as much as $20,000 in debt per borrower.
NY1
Federal appeals court reinstates key provisions of New York concealed carry law
A three-judge panel on Tuesday moved to reinstate the enforcement of multiple provisions of New York's concealed carry law amid an ongoing legal challenge that has turned into a seesaw battle over injunctions. The development at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit means the enforcement of the...
Supreme Court Turns Down Opportunity to Reconsider Three More Precedents
Yesterday's Supreme Court order list produced five dissents from the denial of certiorari. In three of those cases, the justices diseenting from the denial wanted the Court to accept certiorari so that the justices could reconsider, if not overturn, prior Court precedent. In Clendening v. United States, Justice Thomas dissented...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. appeals court rejects Biden's bid to reinstate student debt plan
Nov 30 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to put on hold a Texas judge's ruling that said President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Biden...
iheart.com
U.S. Government Discriminated Against Black Veterans For Decades: Lawsuit
A new lawsuit against the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) alleges that the U.S. government discriminated against Black veterans for decades. On Monday (November 28), the suit was filed by Yale Law School’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic (VLSC) on behalf of Vietnam War veteran Conley Monk Jr, whose applications for education, housing, and disability benefits have been denied since he returned home from the war, per The Hill.
Federal appeals court blocks student debt relief program nationwide
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Monday issued an injunction blocking President Joe Biden's student debt relief program nationwide. In August, Biden announced that the White House planned to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 annually and $20,000 for recipients of Pell grants, which assist students from lower-income families.
Federal appeals court denies Biden attempt to restore student debt relief plan
The Biden administration's request to halt a Texas judge's ruling blocking its student debt relief program was denied by a federal appeals court on Wednesday night. The big picture: The Biden administration has indicated it will appeal the decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to the Supreme Court, per Bloomberg.
Affirmative action drove Yale, Harvard to leave U.S. News rankings: Vivek Ramaswamy
Strive Asset Management founder Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action played a major factor in Yale and Harvard’s decision to stop participating in U.S. News & World Report law-school rankings. Yale Law Dean Heather Gerken said in a statement last week that the U.S. News rankings were “profoundly flawed” and the process was “undermining the core commitments of the legal profession.” The rankings “disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession,” according to the dean. Harvard Law listed its own concerns about aspects of the U.S. News ranking...
