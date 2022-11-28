Strive Asset Management founder Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action played a major factor in Yale and Harvard’s decision to stop participating in U.S. News & World Report law-school rankings. Yale Law Dean Heather Gerken said in a statement last week that the U.S. News rankings were “profoundly flawed” and the process was “undermining the core commitments of the legal profession.” The rankings “disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession,” according to the dean. Harvard Law listed its own concerns about aspects of the U.S. News ranking...

1 DAY AGO