Moscow Murders Fuel Online Sleuths and Speculation
BOISE, Idaho — The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has...
Clarkston High School Awarded $10,000 for Teaching Students how to Code
CLARKSTON - To help more students access computer science, especially students from underserved communities, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. On Friday morning, the Clarkston School District announced that Clarkston High School is one of Code.org’s CS Leader Prize Winners.
All Saints Catholic School Students Create Homemade Ornaments for Zion's Bank Christmas Tree
LEWISTON - Third grade students from All Saints Catholic School recently participated in a 50-year community tradition, creating handmade ornaments for Zions Bank’s Christmas tree and receiving a cash donation to their school in return. The annual "Lights On" Event partners participating elementary schools in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming...
Candlelight Vigil to Honor Murdered University of Idaho Students Planned at Kibbie Dome
MOSCOW - A candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen scheduled for Wednesday, November 30 will now be held at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center (Kibbie Dome) due to forecasted weather. The vigil will begin at 5:00 p.m. The vigil was initially...
'Leading Idaho' Initiative Pays for new Orofino Airport Snow Removal Truck
BOISE - Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative recently helped fund $75,000 in new snow-removal equipment for the Orofino Municipal Airport. The newly purchased truck is set up for sanding, deicing, and plowing. Orofino averages 21.4 inches of snow each winter season. The airport is located about a mile...
2022 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Planned for December 7 in LC Valley
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held in the LC Valley with honors taking place at the Confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers. At 11:00 a.m., a brief ceremony will be held and the Wreath will be laid in...
Requests for Welfare Checks Surge in Moscow in Aftermath of Student Slayings
MOSCOW - As classes resumed Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
Friday Afternoon Structure Fire in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - The City of Clarkston Fire Department was dispatched at around noon today for a structure fire in the 600 block of 8th Street. On arrival there was light smoke coming from a shop converted to a living area. Using the TIC (thermal imaging camera) it was determined where the fire and heat source were located. On gaining access, through the wall, a small amount of charing was found and a few embers. This was quickly taken care of without further damage.
City of Pullman's First Salary Commission Nearly Doubles Pay for Councilmembers, Mayor's Salary Also Increased
PULLMAN - The City of Pullman’s first Salary Commission has nearly doubled the pay of city’s councilmembers. The commission met on Wednesday morning to set the salaries for Pullman’s mayor and council. The group was presented with an analysis of elected officials pay in comparable cities in Eastern Washington. The comparison included Wenatchee, Walla Walla, Moses Lake and Ellensburg. The analysis found that Pullman’s mayor and council salaries were in the mid-range among those cities.
Annual LCSC Craft Fair Scheduled for December 3
LEWISTON - The annual Lewis-Clark State College Winter Craft Fair will be held Saturday, December 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00p.m. inside the P1FCU Activity Center. In its 42nd year, the fair is free and open to the public and will feature around 70 vendors, according to a release from the university.
Police Sorting Thru Nearly 500 Digital Media Submissions in Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - As a candlelight vigil is being planned for this Wednesday to honor the memory of Ethan, Xana, Madison, and Kaylee, police continue to investigate the murder deaths of the four University of Idaho students. On Sunday evening, police said there is still no suspect in the case. To...
20-Year-Old Lapwai Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Attack with a Hammer
LAPWAI - 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon, of Lapwai, ID, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon after attacking his mother and her then boyfriend with a hammer in November 2021. Gordon was found guilty by a federal jury on two counts of...
Seven Fentanyl-Related Arrests Made in Nez Perce County in Past Week
LEWISTON - Between November 21-28, 2022, a total of seven fentanyl-related arrests were made in Nez Perce County, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. Each of the seven arrests is detailed below, along with photos of each individual who was taken into custody. Travis JH Rickman (36-years-old, Clarkston,...
38-Year-Old Tekoa Woman Sent to Prison for Selling Fentanyl to a Friend Who Died of a Drug Overdose
TEKOA, WA - A 38-year-old Tekoa woman who sold fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died is going to prison. Amber Kelly was found guilty by a Whitman County Superior Court Jury on two counts of delivering a controlled substance. The trial was held in Colfax last month. Kelly...
WDFW Commission to Discuss Potential Purchase of Land Near Boggan's Access in Asotin County During Meeting Next Week
ASOTIN COUNTY – From December 8-10, 2022, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will convene at the Clarkston Event Center to discuss a number of topics, including the Washington predator-prey project, and potential future land acquisitions. According to the agenda, one of the items the Committee will discuss on...
Lewiston man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Rape of 16-Year-Old, Eligible for Parole After 3 Years
LEWISTON - A 21-year-old Lewiston man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April of 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Dillon Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston and raped her the night of April 20, 2022. Blake entered a guilty plea in September.
Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions
PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
Scam Warnings From the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office
LEWISTON - With the holidays upon us, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to be safe and aware. Scammers could contact you about your Apple, Samsung, credit or bank accounts. The Sheriff's Office says to use caution and avoid giving out personal identifiable information such as...
Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
Driver Rescued After Crash Into Canyon and Exposure to Winter Weather all Night
KAMIAH - Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched at 09:11 a.m. on November 27 to the reports of a vehicle in the canyon off of highway 64, approximately 1 mile from the top of the grade. Command 30, as well as Medic 21, Squad 21 and Rescue 27 all responded and were assisted by Lewis County Sheriff's Deputies, Idaho County Sheriff's Deputies as well as multiple bystanders.
