ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Kiplinger

9 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

A roller-coaster year has sent a lot of deserving names into bargain territory. Here are nine value stocks for investors to consider as we head into 2023.
Motley Fool

2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market

Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

McKesson is streamlining its business and investing in growth areas. Procter & Gamble’s dividend growth makes it a solid stock to own, in good times and in bad. Johnson & Johnson is set to enter an exciting new chapter in its story next year. You’re reading a free article...
NASDAQ

These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend

A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
msn.com

7 Best Oil Stocks to Buy for Exposure to Crude Prices

With the global economic recovery from the pandemic and oil-market disruption from the Russia-Ukraine war, the energy sector has been the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 for two years. This year, the sector is up more than 65% while every other one is in the red. While oil prices...
Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Growth stocks took a tumble in 2022, with rates rising and potential recession looming. Some traders flee when the market retreats, but many long-term investors get aggressive. These three stocks were hurt, but their underlying businesses are still booming. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy