restaurantbusinessonline.com
California Pizza Kitchen names new CEO amid C-suite shakeup
California Pizza Kitchen is shaking up its C-suite. Out at the sit-down pizza chain are CEO Jim Hyatt, longtime culinary head Brian Sullivan, COO Brad Gramlich and SVP of Strategy Michael Mader, the company confirmed Thursday. Jeff Warne, a CPK board member and the former CEO of Perkins, has taken...
Restaurant hiring accelerated in November
Restaurants and bars stepped up their hiring during November, adding 62,000 jobs, according to figures released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's higher than the 36,300 jobs the industry added in October, which itself was an upward revision from previous estimates. The statistics for November show a...
Delivery will be the last luxury to go, says Shake Shack CEO
Don’t underestimate the pull of the couch. So argued Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack, during a presentation this week at the Barclays 8th Eat, Sleep, Play conference in New York City, where he was asked whether the impending recession will force budget-stressed consumers to cut back their expensive delivery habits.
How Sonic’s Mackenzie Gibson integrates culinary and marketing to drive innovation
Mackenzie Gibson traded in her blazer for a chef’s coat when she was promoted to VP of Culinary and Menu Innovation at Sonic Drive-in. Previously in marketing, she now integrates that expertise into developing the menu, prioritizing Sonic as a consumer-driven brand. She and her team keep the R&D...
Food delivery is insanely expensive. Consumers don’t seem to care
The Bottom Line: As customers returned to Starbucks, revenue from unspent gift cards did, too, providing the coffee giant with a weird and profitable source of funds. At a Cleveland CloudKitchens, operators say they were set up to fail. The chefs came to Carnegie Food Hub to grow their businesses....
