New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
NBC Chicago
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Apple Holler Offers Special North Pole Experience…
A trip to the North Pole may be out of the question, but Apple Holler offers an experience that will resemble the joy and holiday spirit of Santa’s headquarters. Apple Holler is excited to kick off the season with a family holiday program and musical show, “Apple Holler’s Family Christmas Show,” beginning December 3rd.
kenosha.com
In the Loop: First weekend of December includes some festive fun in Kenosha
In the Loop: First weekend of December includes some festive fun in Kenosha
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no longer any service alerts for the […]
Metra: pedestrian hit by train in Arlington Heights dead
A Metra UP Northwest train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Arlington Heights. The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the railroad crossing at Ridge and Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights police said.
kenosha.com
Alternate side parking goes into effect Thursday in Kenosha
Alternate side parking goes into effect Thursday in Kenosha
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha landmark tree, living witness of history, comes down after nearly 250 years
Last week, a tree as old as the United States itself came down in front of the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St. The burr oak stood on the northwest corner of the church property. About 54 inches across at its widest, it was estimated to be about 248 years old, meaning it was just a sapling the day the American colonies sent a strongly worded letter to the King of England in 1776.
kenosha.com
19 stunning Christmas trees on display at Kemper Center’s annual Gallery of Trees
19 stunning Christmas trees on display at Kemper Center's annual Gallery of Trees
kenosha.com
7 Kindred Kitties’ favorites at the Feline Festive Online Holiday Auction
7 Kindred Kitties' favorites at the Feline Festive Online Holiday Auction
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
Real News Network
Striking Case New Holland workers prepare to spend the holidays on the picket line
This time last year, 10,000 workers and UAW members at John Deere waged a massive strike that became a national news story. This year, workers at another industrial manufacturer are spending Thanksgiving carrying on a strike that has lasted for seven months, but has received significantly less national attention. As Mel Buer reports, “CNH Industrial, a multinational corporation, is an agricultural machinery and construction equipment manufacturer with 13 locations across the United States producing its Case and New Holland brands of equipment. Workers at the Burlington and Racine locations are unionized with the United Auto Workers (UAW)—UAW Local 807 and Local 180, respectively—and have been embroiled in contentious contract negotiations with the company since earlier this year. Their previous six-year contract with Case New Holland officially expired on April 30. After weeks of stalled negotiations failed to produce an acceptable contract, over 1,000 workers in Burlington and Racine walked off the job on May 2.” As the holidays approach and the weather gets colder, we need to remember the brave workers holding the line and fighting for a better life for themselves and their families. In this mini-cast, we speak with Marcques Derby of UAW Local 807, who has worked at CNH Industrial for 11 years.
wgnradio.com
When the stress of everything becomes too much: Trauma and crisis close to home (Highland Park Shooting)
Episode four, series seven of on your radar: Mental Health is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series, we differentiate between mental health and mental illness. Tune in while the Rosecrance Clinical Director of Crisis Services Jason Relle and a Mental Health Therapist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Rosecrance, Lilliana Klay join WGN’s John Williams to discuss the impact of trauma upon trauma with regard to the Highland Park Shooting.
WISN
Multiple-vehicle crash reported on SB I-41/US-45 at Watertown Plank Road
WAUWATOSA — 2:50 p.m. UPDATE:Everything has reopened. 11 a.m. UPDATE: The southbound lanes are open, but Watertown Plank Road off-ramp remains closed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Round Lake Beach, IL
Round Lake Beach is a suburb within Lake County in northern Chicago, Illinois. This family-friendly area is dotted with destinations that suit every age. It's also a popular swimming and picnic destination among nearby residents. Round Lake Beach also has several parks and other locations waiting to be discovered. What's...
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
