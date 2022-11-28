Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
A 2004 Corvette Z06 With A C2 Body Looks...Interesting
Some cars receive serious attention from their owners and fans in various forms. Some companies create and offer body kits and aerodynamics kits to make cars more aggressive and more capable on the track while others do it to try and make cars more elegant. While body kits from Liberty Walk or Veilside might not be everyone’s favorites, the unique look they give makes them special. Some brands will rework newer cars into older cars and there is always an audience for these, whether it brings back memories or simply because they like the look more. While everyone is entitled to their creativity, sometimes it doesn’t quite work. A customized Chevy Corvette recently listed on eBay is an example.
3 Pickup Trucks Jamming Past 250,000 Miles With Ease
The top three pickup trucks with the potential to last 250,000 miles or more are the Toyota Tundra, the Honda Ridgeline, and the Toyota Tacoma. The post 3 Pickup Trucks Jamming Past 250,000 Miles With Ease appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Rejoice, for the Manual Hellcat Is Back for 2023
The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat will once again be available with a six-speed manual transmission for 2023. Dodge quietly (and temporarily) dropped the manual option at some point last year. The 2023 model year will be the last for the Challenger and Charger. Just about a year ago, Dodge ruined...
Top Speed
10 Things You Should Know About The Jeep CJ-5
The Jeep CJ-5 is the one that brought the name, and the vehicle, to the front lines of the market for consumers looking for an amazing offroad vehicle. It did not start as that, though. The CJ-5 began its long run as a front-line vehicle during WWII. The Jeep CJ-5 was created out of a need by the War Department to have a vehicle that could quickly get from location to location, regardless of the terrain. The CJ was designed, engineered, and produced quickly to fit the need, but after the war, the soldiers, and their families, were interested in a civilian Jeep that could excel off the beaten path. With that in mind, let's take a walk through the ten things you should know about the Jeep CJ-5.
homedit.com
What Is OSB and Why You Should Use It
OSB, a form of lumber, is a popular option for roof sheathing, subflooring, and more. Whether you want to have a new home constructed, your current home remodeled, or you need repairs performed on your property, OSB is an excellent choice. What is OSB?. OSB is a widely used, engineered...
caandesign.com
How to Build Your Home From Scratch
Building a new home from scratch is surely exciting. Still, the homebuilding process may vary from region to region. Different outcomes may be obtained based on the builder, especially if the builder is hired to design a custom house. This guide will outline the basic steps most builders follow to construct a new home and will also teach you how to built your home from scratch.
This Bonkers Single-Seat Drone Lets You Hit the Skies Like the Jetsons
Ever since George Jetson climbed into his personal, portable flying car 60 years ago, the world has dreamt of doing the same. And according to Peter Ternström, cofounder of Stockholm-based Jetson, piloting one of its personal electric aerial vehicles is about as easy as it looked in the cartoons. Getting the hang go the brand’s new Jetson One, with deliveries starting in late 2023, requires all of five minutes. “It’s super intuitive,” he says. “We developed a fly-by-wire system that helps the pilot with functions like auto hover, stable flight and landing.” A veteran of the luxury-car industry, Ternström partnered with...
dirtwheelsmag.com
2023 SEGWAY VILLAIN SX 10
For 2023 Segway is bringing three different versions of the Villain sport UTV to U.S. dealerships. Two will be standard 64-inch wide models and one will be a wider 72-inch version. The chassis is going to be utilizing a standard dual A-arm front and trailing arm style rear suspension. The...
dornob.com
Land on Water: A Modular Floating Building System by MAST
Rarely have floating communities seemed quite as achievable, affordable, and beautiful as “Land on Water,” a proposal for a modular building system by Danish architecture studio MAST. Take one look at these grassy manmade islands connecting small neighborhoods of houseboats to each other and communal green spaces, and you’ll likely be able to imagine living there. Minimalist but down to earth, the simple wooden structures rest on special foundations that are both adaptable and beneficial to the local marine life.
goodshomedesign.com
This Camper Attachment Adds a Screened-in Porch To Your Trailer Or RV
Going camping is so much fun, but it also has its downsides, such as mosquitoes. There is nothing more upsetting than sitting outdoors and having your chill session interrupted by a bunch of noisy mosquitoes. If you want to avoid spraying your entire body with all sorts of mosquito-repellent chemicals...
RideApart
Vent’s New X-Rude 125 Is An Enduro-Based Neo-Retro Scrambler
Italian motorcycle manufacturer Vent is a relatively new player in the industry, having first opened its doors in 2017. The brand, which also sells pedelecs and mopeds, is well-known for its beginner-friendly and off-road motorcycles. At EICMA, the brand presented some enticing models that are sure to excite both beginners and veteran riders alike. One of them, the X-Rude 125, is set to make its way to showrooms by the spring of 2023.
The raddest sports and outdoor innovations of 2022
It's the Best of What's New. TaigaAn electric personal watercraft, a tear-proof jacket, and more gear for having fun while getting fresh air are the Best of What’s New.
Comments / 0