The Jeep CJ-5 is the one that brought the name, and the vehicle, to the front lines of the market for consumers looking for an amazing offroad vehicle. It did not start as that, though. The CJ-5 began its long run as a front-line vehicle during WWII. The Jeep CJ-5 was created out of a need by the War Department to have a vehicle that could quickly get from location to location, regardless of the terrain. The CJ was designed, engineered, and produced quickly to fit the need, but after the war, the soldiers, and their families, were interested in a civilian Jeep that could excel off the beaten path. With that in mind, let's take a walk through the ten things you should know about the Jeep CJ-5.

3 DAYS AGO