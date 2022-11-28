ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ars Technica

Sneaky ways cops could access data to widely prosecute abortions in the US

It's not clear yet what role tech companies will play in helping police access data to prosecute abortions in post-Roe America, but it has already become apparent that law enforcement is willing to be sneaky when seeking data. Cops revealed one potential tactic they could use back in June, when...
Axios

Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning

Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Meta ramps up criticism of rival Apple

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg renewed attacks against fellow tech giant Apple over the company’s dominance in the app store field, while Twitter CEO Elon Musk reined in some of his critiques from earlier this week after meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook.   In other news, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is…

