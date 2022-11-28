Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple's remote work policy makes it hard for employees to avoid abortion bans
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple employees seeking to avoid abortion bans reportedly need to apply for a new job at a different location, which has left some employees disgruntled and fearful. Texas has become a center of political...
Ars Technica
Sneaky ways cops could access data to widely prosecute abortions in the US
It's not clear yet what role tech companies will play in helping police access data to prosecute abortions in post-Roe America, but it has already become apparent that law enforcement is willing to be sneaky when seeking data. Cops revealed one potential tactic they could use back in June, when...
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning
Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
Hillicon Valley — Meta ramps up criticism of rival Apple
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg renewed attacks against fellow tech giant Apple over the company’s dominance in the app store field, while Twitter CEO Elon Musk reined in some of his critiques from earlier this week after meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook. In other news, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is…
Comments / 0