George Takei stokes feud, says William Shatner was a 'prima donna' on 'Star Trek' set
George Takei continued his public feud with his "Star Trek" co-star William Shatner this week by describing him as a "prima donna" whom "none" of the sci-fi show's cast got along with. "He’s just a cantankerous old man and I’m going to leave him to his devices," Takei told the...
Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘Sister Act 3’ Script Just “Came In” & Wants Jimmy Fallon To Make A Cameo
Whoopi Goldberg has an update on the development of Sister Act 3 and has good news for fans. While making an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon the star said she had received a script. “The script came in yesterday,” she told The Tonight Show audience who then abrupted in cheers and applause. “I really like it but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. So, if they don’t get in its way, it could actually be pretty good.” The View’s moderator then asked the late-night host if he had ever seen the Batman television series and...
