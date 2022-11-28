Read full article on original website
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
New ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Deleted Scenes Add Dark Subplot to Thanksgiving Classic
The newly released deleted scenes from 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' include one dark subplot it's maybe best they left on the cutting room floor.
Latest Horror News: ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ offers a terrifying glimpse into the horror film as ‘The Exorcist’ reboot promises to chill fans to the bone
Tuesday is upon us, spooky junkies! Of course, it’s not just any regular Tuesday, it’s a Tuesday that contains another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And while the majority of folks are now decking the halls and jingling the bells, the minority is still stuck in horrorland and licking their chops in anticipation of the latest updates in the spooktacular genre. Over the last 24 hours or so, new bone-chilling images from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey have added a horrific element to the story as The Exorcist reboot’s star promises a horrifying cinematic experience.
Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic
If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
Bambi to become 'a vicious killing machine' in new horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning
Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage. For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off his dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, EW has confirmed. The horror site Dread Central first reported the news.
‘Exorcist’ Star Linda Blair Once Admitted She Actually Hates Horror Movies
Linda Blair recently opened up about her time working on the popular horror film The Exorcist. She is best known for her incredibly scary character, Regan MacNeil. Even though she stars in one of the scariest movies of all time, she admitted that she hates horror movies, especially the ones they create these days.
Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie
It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
The Grinch becomes a slasher in horror parody trailer ‘The Mean One’
A new horror parody film about the Grinch called The Mean One has just dropped its first trailer – take a look above. The film, directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, will star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.
‘Sister Act 3’: Everything We Know About Whoopi Goldberg’s Third Nun-Filled Movie
Sing it, sister! Whoopi Goldberg is donning her habit once again as nun Sister Mary Clarence in the highly anticipated third Sister Act film. Goldberg starred in the original 1992 Sister Act movie as lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier. After Deloris sees her boyfriend kill someone while living in Reno, Nevada, she enters the witness […]
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
Horror fans are hoping a recent recurring trend doesn’t become a full-blown subgenre
There’s a worry new trend emerging out of modern horror, something so perverted you’ll be wondering what has happened behind the scenes. We are of course talking about naked old people as villains. The trend is hard to fully understand the origin of, with it seen as early...
M3GAN Writer Explains How The Horror Movie Taps Into One Of Her Own Biggest Fears
M3GAN's writer had to face her own fears while crafting the upcoming horror movie.
An action icon’s unexpected detour into unhinged horror remains cursed by its polarizing conclusion
If you’re the writer, director, editor, and fight choreographer behind one of the greatest action movies ever made and its phenomenal sequel, how do you possibly follow that up given the weight of expectation placed on your shoulders? If you’re Gareth Evans, you confuse the hell out of everyone and make Apostle.
Nicolas Cage reveals which horror classic he channeled while mowing down mutated alpacas with a shotgun
It goes without saying that Nicolas Cage is one of the most eccentrically unique actors to have ever graced the silver screen, with the man of a thousand memes becoming an internet icon through the sheer variety of his unhinged performances, even if it also goes without saying that he’s one of the most gifted thespians of the last 30 years, too.
What Timothée Chalamet And Taylor Russell Were Really Eating During Bones And All’s Brutal Cannibalism Scenes
Actress Taylor Russell reveals what she and Timothée Chalamet were actually eating during Bones and All's cannibalism sequences.
This Grinch inspired Christmas horror film will haunt your nightmares
Counting today, there are just two days left of November, which means it’s basically December, right? If you celebrate the festive season, you’d better get ready to do some decorating - Michael Bublé is pretty much defrosted and ready to go at this point. December for a...
The Mean One: Trailer for Grinch-Inspired Horror Movie Released
The horror genre is no stranger to diving into seemingly wholesome or innocent concepts to completely turn on their heads for unsettling experiences, with The Mean One aiming to put a new spin on an icon of the holiday season, which has just earned a new trailer. While it might not be an official adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the movie instead borrows a memorable line and characteristics of the figure to tell a completely demented take on the concept that will likely change how you see the source material forever. Check out the trailer for The Mean One below before it lands in select theaters on December 9th.
Best Stephen King Books Of All-Time: Top 5 Iconic Novels Most Beloved By Experts
Are you scared of clowns? Do you find them sinister, if not evil, or at least creepy? If your answer is yes, it may be “thanks to” legendary horror-author Stephen King. With so many bestsellers to leaf through, there are far too many options to include on the list of the best of the best Stephen King books. One contender, “It,” introduced the world to the evil killer-clown “Pennywise” – and installed a deep fear of those supposedly silly creatures in the subconscious of millions of readers. Stephen King made the scary clown a horror staple that continues to fuel our nightmares.
