In the latest salvo in a case against Apple, Inc. concerning allegedly defective MacBooks, the consumer plaintiffs are fighting once again to survive dismissal. Plaintiffs in the consumer class action to alleged defects in Apple’s 13.3 inch M1 MacBook Air and 13.3 inch M1 MacBook Pro filed a Second Amended Consolidated Class Action Complaint (SAC) on October 21. The SAC followed Northern District of California Judge Vince Chhabria’s September 30 request to file an amended complaint, one that “does a better job of alleging that Apple had knowledge of the alleged defects at the time plaintiffs bought the products.” Judge Chhabria’s two paragraph order gave further guidance to the plaintiffs: “The Court assumes that the new complaint will represent plaintiffs’ best and final effort to allege [Apple’s] knowledge (as well as alleging a basis for equitable and injunctive relief).”

1 DAY AGO