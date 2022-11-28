Adele‘s residency in Las Vegas, NV has officially begun and it was every bit as special as fans hoped for. The talented singer, 34, took the stage at Caesars Palace Colosseum on Friday night for the first show, and reportedly shared tears, fears, and more with her fans. She admitted to being “so scared and nervous” about the big concert moment in her career, at one point in the show, according to TMZ, and left concertgoers in awe with her epic voice.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO