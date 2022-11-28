Read full article on original website
Acton Police Arrest 3 Framingham Teens For Stealing Dump Truck in Natick
ACTON – Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows announced the Acton Police Department arrested and charged three teens, following a motor vehicle pursuit involving a stolen dump truck on Thursday morning, December 1. Arrested was a. Framingham teen, 17, name not released. He was charged with:. Larceny of a Motor...
Framingham Police Investigating Shoe Theft From Nordstrom Rack
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on Tuesday for a report of a man stealing shoes. Police responded to Nordstrom Rack, 1 Worcester Road at 3:45 p.m. for a shoplifting call. “An unidentified male stole two pairs of shoes,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a stone wall on Wednesday morning, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 10:48 a.m. at Belknap Road and Edgell Road on November 30. The driver struck a stone wall on Belknap, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Wednesday Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. on November 30 at Concord and Mansfield streets. The driver struck a parked vehicle, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No one was injured. The driver was cited for “marked lanes violation,”...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen 2021 Silverado
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police recovered a 2021 Chevy Silverado that was stolen out of Milford yesterday, November 29. The vehicle was recovered at 3:26 p.m. at 32 Saint Lo Street. Framingham Police are investigating but have no suspects at this time. —
Police: Man stole car with 3-year-old inside
Police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with a 3-year-old child inside in Providence Tuesday night.
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
2 Fall River men charged after incident that triggered Amber Alert
Two Fall River men were arrested following an altercation that triggered an Amber Alert for a Dartmouth mother and her infant son.
Police investigating after a weapon was discovered in students bag at elementary school in Barre, MA
BARRE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an incident at the Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Mass. after a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Thursday. Following the start of the school day, a weapon was found in the personal possessions of a K-5 student. Upon discovery of that weapon by school personnel, the student’s classroom was immediately cleared, the weapon was personally secured by the building Principal, and the Barre Police Department was immediately notified and dispatched to Ruggles Lane to take possession of the weapon, according to police.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: From Victim to Shooter to Repeat Offender, Jenry Gonzalez Arrested Again for firearm Possession
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Framingham Police: Wallet Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to South Framingham on November 23 for a report of a stolen wallet. At 9:10 p.m. Police responded to 23 Stillman Street, in the Harmony grove Elementary School neighborhood. The caller reported a “wallet’ taken from an “unlocked” vehicle, said the police spokesperson....
Police: Framingham Man Strikes Restaurant’s Security Guard With Bottle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a downtown restaurant over the weekend for a fight. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico at 40 Concord Street just before midnight on November 26 for a fight. On November 27 at 12:07 a.m. Police arrested Carlos Ramirez, 40, of 60 Waverely...
Target Calls Police For Women Stealing Food & Clothing
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Target on Sunday for a report of a woman shoplifting. Police responded to Target, 400 Cochituate Road, at 1:25 p.m. “A female stole food, clothing, and household items,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The value is estimated at $189, said...
WCVB
Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury
At about 3:45 PM, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence, MA, on Drug Trafficking charges. Officers were in the area of Walnut Park and Walnut Avenue conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they observed...
mspnews.org
TROOPERS ARREST REPEAT FIREARMS OFFENDER WITH FIREARM
At approximately 1030 a.m. yesterday, Trooper Jeffrey Lang, assigned to State Police-Weston, was conducting speed enforcement on Route 90 eastbound in Framingham. At that time he observed a brown Kia sedan pass his location traveling at a speed of approximately 85 miles per hour. He entered traffic then caught up to the Kia, activated his cruiser’s blue lights, and stopped it at the 119 mile marker in Natick.
A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.
"The male/rat had to be escorted off." Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
Framingham Police Cite Driver at Winter & Fountain Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash at Fountain & Winter Street yesterday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 5:26 p.m. on November 28 in the busy intersection. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and...
Framingham Police: 1 Person Injured in Howard Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a crash on Howard Street Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on November 28 at 272 Howard Street. One individual was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued.
NECN
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
