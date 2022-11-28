ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall

FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a stone wall on Wednesday morning, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 10:48 a.m. at Belknap Road and Edgell Road on November 30. The driver struck a stone wall on Belknap, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Wednesday Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. on November 30 at Concord and Mansfield streets. The driver struck a parked vehicle, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No one was injured. The driver was cited for “marked lanes violation,”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after a weapon was discovered in students bag at elementary school in Barre, MA

BARRE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an incident at the Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Mass. after a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Thursday. Following the start of the school day, a weapon was found in the personal possessions of a K-5 student. Upon discovery of that weapon by school personnel, the student’s classroom was immediately cleared, the weapon was personally secured by the building Principal, and the Barre Police Department was immediately notified and dispatched to Ruggles Lane to take possession of the weapon, according to police.
BARRE, MA
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: From Victim to Shooter to Repeat Offender, Jenry Gonzalez Arrested Again for firearm Possession

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Wallet Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to South Framingham on November 23 for a report of a stolen wallet. At 9:10 p.m. Police responded to 23 Stillman Street, in the Harmony grove Elementary School neighborhood. The caller reported a “wallet’ taken from an “unlocked” vehicle, said the police spokesperson....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
BOSTON, MA
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST REPEAT FIREARMS OFFENDER WITH FIREARM

At approximately 1030 a.m. yesterday, Trooper Jeffrey Lang, assigned to State Police-Weston, was conducting speed enforcement on Route 90 eastbound in Framingham. At that time he observed a brown Kia sedan pass his location traveling at a speed of approximately 85 miles per hour. He entered traffic then caught up to the Kia, activated his cruiser’s blue lights, and stopped it at the 119 mile marker in Natick.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
MARSHFIELD, MA
