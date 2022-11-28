CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Its College Football Playoff hopes dashed following a devastating loss to in-state rival South Carolina, No. 10 Clemson is turning its attention to returning to its familiar perch atop of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (10-2, 8-0 ACC, No. 9 CFP) are seeking their seventh ACC title in the last eight seasons — after failing to reach the championship game last season for the first time since 2014, ending a remarkable six-year run of dominance. “Obviously, disappointed with our regular-season finish, but I’m really proud of our team and our staff for winning the division,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s really special to have that type of consistency.” On Saturday night, Clemson will face No. 24 North Carolina (9-3, 6-2, No. 23 CFP), which is making its first ACC title game appearance since 2015 when it lost 45-37 to the Deshaun Watson-led Tigers.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO