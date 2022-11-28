ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Accounting majors receive scholarships

Three UCCS accounting majors have been awarded scholarships from the Educational Foundation of the Colorado Society of CPAs for the 2022-2023 academic year. Each scholarship is valued at $3,000. Scholarships are awarded to accounting juniors, seniors and graduate students throughout the State of Colorado. Scholarship winners from UCCS are:. Jacklynn...
Social Impact Business Pitch Night

In early November, the UCCS College of Business (COB) and the National Institute for Social Impact (NI4SI) worked together to host a Social Impact Business Pitch Night. This pitch competition was created to bring together UCCS student entrepreneurs and community leaders. With $5,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, the stakes were high.
Announcing the new Budget Model Task Force

During the recent Town Hall, UCCS leadership spent some time discussing the status of the new incentive-based budget model. Since launching the new budget model in July, they have heard and listened to campus concerns with the model in its current form. As the Chancellor said during the Town Hall, this is our model, and we can change it together to fit our needs. We can – and we will – make this a model that works for all of us.
UCCS Bookstore Holiday Sale

The holiday sale at the bookstore has begun! From now until Saturday, December 3, the entire campus community can get discounts on exclusive UCCS-branded items. Purchasing one UCCS item gets you 10% off the total price. Purchasing two gets you 20% off both items, and purchasing three or more gets you 30% off all the UCCS items in your order.
