During the recent Town Hall, UCCS leadership spent some time discussing the status of the new incentive-based budget model. Since launching the new budget model in July, they have heard and listened to campus concerns with the model in its current form. As the Chancellor said during the Town Hall, this is our model, and we can change it together to fit our needs. We can – and we will – make this a model that works for all of us.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO