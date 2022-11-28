STILLWATER – Oklahoma State had at least two offers go out in recruiting on Wednesday afternoon and they were to a pair of players in Oklahoma at completely different levels and in completely different situations. The Cowboys peered back in the NCAA Transfer Portal and found graduate transfer linebacker Justin Wright from just up the Will Rogers Turnpike in Tulsa, and they also offered a preferred walk-on spot to one of the top high school receivers in the state and a guy with a brother they know well in Norman North’s Cason Cabbiness. His older brother, Cale Cabbiness, is already a successful walk-on story at Oklahoma State.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO