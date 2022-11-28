Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Redistricting commission votes to put Democrat’s map out for public comment
One of the legislative district maps proposed during the summer on display at Montana's Capitol on Thursday. After four days of discussion and revision, Montana’s Redistricting commission voted along partisan lines — with the nonpartisan chair as the tie-breaking vote — in favor of a Democrat proposed legislative map.
Fairfield Sun Times
Noem’s TikTok ban kills tourism account, leaves other state entities mulling options
A mix of TikTok accounts associated with South Dakota which have now been banned by an executive order from Gov. Kristi Noem (Illustration courtesy of the South Dakota Searchlight). The South Dakota Department of Tourism deleted its TikTok account Tuesday, abandoning the 61,200 followers and 1.7 million likes the state...
Fairfield Sun Times
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities
Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke about challenges and opportunities for bipartisanship at the University of Montana for the Mansfield Dialogues. (Provided by Andy Kemmis of the University of Montana) Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after...
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor Gianforte hosts public safety roundtable in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte has been hosting roundtable discussions around the state with each region's officials, law enforcement and social worker programs to find out what their needs are serving their communities. Attendees included Sheriff Dan Springer, Mayor Cyndy Andrus, Police Chief Jim Veltkamp, DPHHS Treatment Bureau Chief...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Jewish Project helps to fight antisemitism with education and conversation, via a free Hanukkah lesson for fourth graders
HELENA, MT- The Montana Jewish Project spent time this week building curriculum boxes that could be sent out to schools across the state to curb antisemitism. MJP is a statewide Jewish, volunteer-led community center located within historic Temple Emanu-El, Montana’s oldest synagogue in Helena which was recently purchased back from the Catholic Bishop of Helena in August.
Fairfield Sun Times
Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
Fairfield Sun Times
Free events from Montana WILD fighting cabin fever this December
HELENA, Mont. - Montana WILD is helping people fight cabin fever with free events in December. If you would like to participate in any event listed below, you can call Montana WILD at 406-444-9941 or email Jeanne.connolly@mt.gov to sign up. On Dec. 5, and Dec. 15, you can learn the...
Fairfield Sun Times
MDT reporting severe driving conditions in areas of western Montana
MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in several areas of western Montana Thursday morning. Severe Driving Conditions, according to MDT's 511 road report map:. I-90 - Idaho State Line to Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33. Snow and ice covers the roadway from Junction Montana...
Comments / 0