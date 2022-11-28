ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

Redistricting commission votes to put Democrat’s map out for public comment

One of the legislative district maps proposed during the summer on display at Montana's Capitol on Thursday. After four days of discussion and revision, Montana’s Redistricting commission voted along partisan lines — with the nonpartisan chair as the tie-breaking vote — in favor of a Democrat proposed legislative map.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Governor Gianforte hosts public safety roundtable in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte has been hosting roundtable discussions around the state with each region's officials, law enforcement and social worker programs to find out what their needs are serving their communities. Attendees included Sheriff Dan Springer, Mayor Cyndy Andrus, Police Chief Jim Veltkamp, DPHHS Treatment Bureau Chief...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Jewish Project helps to fight antisemitism with education and conversation, via a free Hanukkah lesson for fourth graders

HELENA, MT- The Montana Jewish Project spent time this week building curriculum boxes that could be sent out to schools across the state to curb antisemitism. MJP is a statewide Jewish, volunteer-led community center located within historic Temple Emanu-El, Montana’s oldest synagogue in Helena which was recently purchased back from the Catholic Bishop of Helena in August.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Free events from Montana WILD fighting cabin fever this December

HELENA, Mont. - Montana WILD is helping people fight cabin fever with free events in December. If you would like to participate in any event listed below, you can call Montana WILD at 406-444-9941 or email Jeanne.connolly@mt.gov to sign up. On Dec. 5, and Dec. 15, you can learn the...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

MDT reporting severe driving conditions in areas of western Montana

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in several areas of western Montana Thursday morning. Severe Driving Conditions, according to MDT's 511 road report map:. I-90 - Idaho State Line to Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33. Snow and ice covers the roadway from Junction Montana...
MONTANA STATE

