Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
19- year-old arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Edgewater Saturday
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Edgewater Saturday. Police have charged 19-year-old Alex Salinas of Annapolis.
Convicted after setting fire to six cars and a home in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Robert Castro has been convicted after a year long arson spree where he set six cars and a home on fire. According to the Southern York Regional Police Department, Connor plead guilty on Oct. 27 to five counts of aggravated arson and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
Man Wanted For Attempted Murder In Hagerstown
Police are searching for the suspect. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- A 21-year-old man is wanted in Hagerstown for Attempted First-Degree Murder. The suspect has been identified as Joshua Kohutiak. He has an active warrent for his arrest following a stabbing incident on Nov. 26. The stabbing incident took place in the...
Man suspected of endangering the welfare of two children in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly endangering the welfare of a one-year-old and six-year-old in Dauphin County. Harrisburg Police say that the two children were reported to be at a home on Community Dr. without supervision. Officials say the children were then safely taken...
Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
Handgun taken out during A Plus Sunoco robbery in Ephrata
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for the man who robbed an A Plus Sunoco convenience store after holding the establishment up with a firearm. According to Ephrata police, the robber had entered the chain on 529 W. Main St. at around 9:04 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster
BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
Teenage girl accused of grocery store break-in, attacking employee with gun
Anne Arundel County Police were called around 11:20pm Wednesday, for an attempted robbery at La Quetzalteca Latin Grocery on Ritchie Highway.
Fmr. Dauphin Co. police officer accused of claiming nearly $100k in unworked hours
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A former Dauphin County police officer has been arrested for what officials say was criminal conduct during his time as an officer. According to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office, Christopher Still, who was formerly employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department, was arrested Thursday.
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/3 - 11:39am: A adult male is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a...
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
D.C. corrections officer accused of slamming inmate’s face into metal door frame
A former corrections officer in D.C. has been charged with violating an inmate's civil rights after he allegedly assaulted them in a district corrections facility.
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
Man Gunned Down Near East Baltimore Resource Center, Police Say
Police are investigating an early morning Thursday shooting in East Baltimore that left one man dead. At approximately 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department's Eastern District responded to the 5000 block of East Monument Street, where there was a reported shooting. Upon arrival,...
Lancaster City woman to stand trial for fatal crash that killed two in August 2021
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster woman will stand trial in connection with an August fatal crash that killed two people in Lancaster County. According to officials, 27-year-old Whitney Webb of the 600 block of Poplar Street was ordered to stand trial at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Teen Caught Cuddling With Loaded AR-15-Style Rifle In Hyattsville Is In Custody, Police Say
Authorities say that a teen suspect has been apprehended after being busted sleeping with a loaded assault-style rifle next to him in Maryland his Maryland bedroom. In Harford County, shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, the Hyattsville Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen advising that there was a person inside an area home with a weapon.
Prosecutors want jail time for Baltimore County daycare owner who shot husband
Prosecutors in Washington D.C. are seeking a two-year jail sentence for a Baltimore County woman accused of shooting her husband this past summer.
