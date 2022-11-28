Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
Komptech Americas Awards Foreman Equipment as 2022 Top Performing Dealer
Komptech Americas, the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment and systems, has officially announced screening and crushing solutions provider Foreman Equipment as the 2022 Top Performing Dealer award winner. The award recognized Foreman Equipment’s commitment to and usage of Komptech brand products as a part of its customer solutions within the western Canadian market.
