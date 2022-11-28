Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
Loveland, CO Solid Waste Announces End to Trash Stamps
Starting Jan. 2, the city’s Solid Waste Division is changing the way it charges for overflow trash collection. Customers will no longer need to attach pre-purchased stamps to bags of trash placed outside of their carts. Instead, drivers will use cameras to count the extras and add the charges to utility bills in real time. “It’s a new offering that we’re able to give our customers,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “We have onboard computer systems on our trucks for routing, and through that system…we can bill on the fly, versus folks having to go to a grocery store and buy the stamps for the extra trash.”
wasteadvantagemag.com
How Marketing Can Evolve Your Waste Management Business Model
Evolving your business model so your company can thrive despite inflation and rising costs—from fuel to the cost of materials—and the upcoming closure of landfills. Waste has changed its value from being discarded waste to valuable materials. Waste management services have changed from being essential to functional for the economy’s growth and especially of society. So, how can a service that has changed so much, becoming functional for a country’s growth, evaluate and transition their business model?
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mack Dealer Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group in Langley is Now a Mack Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer
Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group, based in Langley, British Columbia, Canada is now a Mack Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer. This designation means that Pacific Coast went through stringent requirements so that it would be able to service and support the Mack® LR Electric refuse model. “Mack congratulates Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group for its commitment to sustainability and electrification, partnering with Mack to achieve our environmental and e-mobility goals so that society moves toward a decarbonized future,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “As a result of Pacific Coast’s certification, their electric vehicle customers can be confident that they’ll receive the same level of support already provided on diesel products.”
wasteadvantagemag.com
Blue Sage Capital Sells Majority Ownership in Frontier Waste Solutions
Blue Sage Capital announces its sale of Frontier Waste Solutions to a global investment group led by Concentric Equity Partners and Summer Street Capital Partners. Blue Sage helped create Frontier alongside founding CEO John Gustafson in 2017. Over the last six years, Blue Sage guided Frontier’s growth from its initial startup to one of the largest independent municipal solid waste collection companies in Texas and the United States. During Blue Sage’s ownership, Frontier grew its run-rate revenue by over 15x and its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by over 30x. Frontier continues to expand rapidly today by focusing on non-hazardous solid waste and recycling collection in numerous Texas communities stretching from Dallas-Fort Worth to Austin and San Antonio to Houston.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Slate Belt Township in Pennsylvania Faces 116% Increase in Garbage and Recycling Collection Fees
Next year, Upper Mount Bethel Township residents could be paying more than double the current rate for curbside collection of garbage and recycling. Based on the only bid received by the township, refuse collection could go up from the current rate of $225 per household per year to $485 per household per year in 2023. The current contract with Waste Management expires on Dec. 31. Upper Mount Bethel recently requested bids for township-wide collection services, and Waste Management is the sole bidder for waste collection services in the township starting in 2023.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Recycling Equipment in Material Recovery Facilities
Tonnages are increasing in today’s MRFs, and safety and efficiency are key to the operational success. As technology is developed, we are going to see more and more automation being implemented into the MRFs of the future. Before we discuss what a. is and the equipment used in one,...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Transitioning from Mobile Only to a Permanent Collection Facility
The ability to enhance the HHW collection infrastructure with a permanent HHW collection facility depends on available resources, existing or new. There are some experiences and analyses that can help conceptualize future operations with a. permanent HHW collection facility. By David Nightingale, CHMM, S.C. and Kenneth Miller. Welcome to the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Roll-off dumpster container ramp solutions
The patented roll-off dumpster container ramp solutions have been engineered to accommodate the most demanding job site applications. Founded in 2012, Ramp Container has refined the design and manufacturing of these containers to be the best on the market today. Ramp Container is an easy-to-use, strong roll-off container with front or rear built-in ramp doors allowing equipment or materials to be driven in or out. The front and rear ramp containers have been developed and designed to save money and resources while being safer and easier to operate than the traditional roll-off containers. Innovation through simplicity has been the focus since day one. Maximize your containers with the patented Ramp systems. Ramp Containers are the new gold standard of roll-off containers. Ramp Containers ramp/barn doors are equipped with heavy-duty torsion springs made from 5160H spring steel. The spring system requires little effort to operate. Benefits include: • Easy for customers to use. No longer need to build ramps, fight door latches, or lift heavy objects over the side. • The ramp allows for increased rental income compared to a standard can. • The ramp wall allows for the removal of excess material when the container is overloaded. • Haulers can now back haul materials and equipment when slow or on downtime. • A container with two doors gives drivers more accessible placement options and quick turnaround time. • The ramp container has been designed and manufactured to be the industry’s best can. The innovative ramp wall system is patented, and the side walls are reinforced so they will not blow out with a full load while both ends are open. • Ramp Containers – rear ramp door is rated up to 15,000 lbs. Tough and rugged designed ramps that are built to last. For more information, visit www.RampContainer.com.
wasteadvantagemag.com
WASTECON 2022 in San Diego to Address Tough Waste and Recycling Challenges
Speeches from national and international environmental leaders will provide a glimpse into current and future issues of the waste and recycling industries at a major environmental conference running Monday through Thursday (December 5th–8th ) at the San Diego Convention Center. Nena Shaw, Acting Director of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Resource Conservation and Sustainability Division, will speak about waste-related initiatives and grant programs included in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as well as review a proposed National Recycling Strategy.
wasteadvantagemag.com
The Role of New Technology in Refuse Safety and Risk Mitigation Strategies
Refuse and waste fleet managers want their haulers and crews to be as safe as possible and serve their community effectively. Garbage truck manufacturers play an important role in meeting that goal. Safety is an important consideration for those in the refuse and recycling industry. Therefore, risk mitigation strategies and...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Considering a Hybrid Building for Waste and Recycling Facilities
Whether businesses and municipalities are looking for an expansive facility with lower long-term costs, or just want to improve the quality and efficiency of their operation, hybrid buildings present a feasible alternative that can be cheaper and safer to work in than other traditional structures. For municipal operations and private...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Seeking Director of Engineering Operations
Evora Consulting, a specialty engineering firm located in West Des Moines, Iowa is currently seeking a Professional Engineer to lead our team as Director of Engineering Operations. As a key member of our consulting team, this position is responsible for management of our solid waste and groundwater operations and serving as both a client and project manager for construction, design and solid waste compliance projects. You can learn more about our firm, our culture, and a comprehensive benefit summary on our website, www.evora-group.com/careers.
