wasteadvantagemag.com
Blue Sage Capital Sells Majority Ownership in Frontier Waste Solutions
Blue Sage Capital announces its sale of Frontier Waste Solutions to a global investment group led by Concentric Equity Partners and Summer Street Capital Partners. Blue Sage helped create Frontier alongside founding CEO John Gustafson in 2017. Over the last six years, Blue Sage guided Frontier’s growth from its initial startup to one of the largest independent municipal solid waste collection companies in Texas and the United States. During Blue Sage’s ownership, Frontier grew its run-rate revenue by over 15x and its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by over 30x. Frontier continues to expand rapidly today by focusing on non-hazardous solid waste and recycling collection in numerous Texas communities stretching from Dallas-Fort Worth to Austin and San Antonio to Houston.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mack Dealer Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group in Langley is Now a Mack Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer
Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group, based in Langley, British Columbia, Canada is now a Mack Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer. This designation means that Pacific Coast went through stringent requirements so that it would be able to service and support the Mack® LR Electric refuse model. “Mack congratulates Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group for its commitment to sustainability and electrification, partnering with Mack to achieve our environmental and e-mobility goals so that society moves toward a decarbonized future,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “As a result of Pacific Coast’s certification, their electric vehicle customers can be confident that they’ll receive the same level of support already provided on diesel products.”
wasteadvantagemag.com
Komptech Americas Awards Foreman Equipment as 2022 Top Performing Dealer
Komptech Americas, the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment and systems, has officially announced screening and crushing solutions provider Foreman Equipment as the 2022 Top Performing Dealer award winner. The award recognized Foreman Equipment’s commitment to and usage of Komptech brand products as a part of its customer solutions within the western Canadian market.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Transitioning from Mobile Only to a Permanent Collection Facility
The ability to enhance the HHW collection infrastructure with a permanent HHW collection facility depends on available resources, existing or new. There are some experiences and analyses that can help conceptualize future operations with a. permanent HHW collection facility. By David Nightingale, CHMM, S.C. and Kenneth Miller. Welcome to the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
How Marketing Can Evolve Your Waste Management Business Model
Evolving your business model so your company can thrive despite inflation and rising costs—from fuel to the cost of materials—and the upcoming closure of landfills. Waste has changed its value from being discarded waste to valuable materials. Waste management services have changed from being essential to functional for the economy’s growth and especially of society. So, how can a service that has changed so much, becoming functional for a country’s growth, evaluate and transition their business model?
wasteadvantagemag.com
Clean Planet Energy and Repower South Reach Agreement to Tackle Waste Plastics in South Carolina and Alabama
Clean Planet Energy USA and RePower South have announced an agreement to combine their respective advanced plastics recycling technologies to multiple locations in the United States. Less than 10% of plastics are currently recycled in the US, with most ending up in landfills and waterways. Clean Planet Energy USA and RePower South will deploy proprietary technologies to recover and recycle these hard-to-recycle plastics. The agreement allows for the co-location of Clean Planet ecoPlants alongside Repower South’s recycling and recovery facilities, a first in the United States, and a profound recycling advancement towards a healthier planet and true circular economy.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Workplace Safety Professionals Invited to DEI Summit
The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) opened registration for a free daylong summit on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the occupational safety and health profession. The online event on Jan. 26 is open to workplace safety and health professionals across all industries. Virtual seats are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis. The DEI Summit will include sessions and discussions that make the connection between DEI concepts and workplace safety. Presenters and attendees will examine the current state of DEI in the industry, generating ideas on how to remove barriers and build inclusive cultures to help the safety profession create safer workplaces.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Roll-off dumpster container ramp solutions
The patented roll-off dumpster container ramp solutions have been engineered to accommodate the most demanding job site applications. Founded in 2012, Ramp Container has refined the design and manufacturing of these containers to be the best on the market today. Ramp Container is an easy-to-use, strong roll-off container with front or rear built-in ramp doors allowing equipment or materials to be driven in or out. The front and rear ramp containers have been developed and designed to save money and resources while being safer and easier to operate than the traditional roll-off containers. Innovation through simplicity has been the focus since day one. Maximize your containers with the patented Ramp systems. Ramp Containers are the new gold standard of roll-off containers. Ramp Containers ramp/barn doors are equipped with heavy-duty torsion springs made from 5160H spring steel. The spring system requires little effort to operate. Benefits include: • Easy for customers to use. No longer need to build ramps, fight door latches, or lift heavy objects over the side. • The ramp allows for increased rental income compared to a standard can. • The ramp wall allows for the removal of excess material when the container is overloaded. • Haulers can now back haul materials and equipment when slow or on downtime. • A container with two doors gives drivers more accessible placement options and quick turnaround time. • The ramp container has been designed and manufactured to be the industry’s best can. The innovative ramp wall system is patented, and the side walls are reinforced so they will not blow out with a full load while both ends are open. • Ramp Containers – rear ramp door is rated up to 15,000 lbs. Tough and rugged designed ramps that are built to last. For more information, visit www.RampContainer.com.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Supporting Odor Mitigation with Environmental Intelligence
When a regional agency on the West Coast wanted to take proactive steps to engage, educate and inform the local community about emissions, sources, and their mitigation plans, they turned to Envirosuite for their real-time solution. A regional agency on the West Coast was established in the 1970s through a...
wasteadvantagemag.com
WASTECON 2022 in San Diego to Address Tough Waste and Recycling Challenges
Speeches from national and international environmental leaders will provide a glimpse into current and future issues of the waste and recycling industries at a major environmental conference running Monday through Thursday (December 5th–8th ) at the San Diego Convention Center. Nena Shaw, Acting Director of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Resource Conservation and Sustainability Division, will speak about waste-related initiatives and grant programs included in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as well as review a proposed National Recycling Strategy.
wasteadvantagemag.com
In need of: Construction/Maintenance Project Manager II
(No emails. Apply via link.) Manages large scale, highly complex and sensitive capital and maintenance projects that involve multiple agencies, community stakeholders, and project-based matrix organization teams with responsibility for bringing projects to completion. Interacts with external professional engineering, environmental and construction contractors who support capital/construction projects.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Why Today Is the Best Time to Finance Equipment
Financing equipment is a great way to build commercial credit, increase cash flow, and ensure that you get the equipment needed to run your business today. When a business owner secures a commercial loan, three critical effects result from that deal, helping to strengthen financial security. During 2022, a hot...
wasteadvantagemag.com
EPA Takes Next Steps in Renewable Fuel Standard Program for 2023-25
EPA issued a multi-part proposal that will build on the strong foundation for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program, which seeks to advance the priorities of energy security, less pollution, and consumer protection. The RFS “Set” proposal requests public input on required volumes of biofuel for the next one to three years and on a series of important modifications to strengthen and expand the program. The agency is seeking public input on the proposal to help shape the RFS program in the years ahead.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Wingmate – Mobile CRM, Field Reporting & Dispatching System
Wingmate improves organizations by empowering their people to capture in-field intelligence. No paper required; we seamlessly connect the frontline to the office, making it easy for everybody to earn rewards, contribute and communicate. Our mobile-first solution is built specifically for people on the go. Our solution is comprised of a mobile app for people in the field and a lead management dashboard (Web-based CRM) accessible to those back at the office. Now you can drive sales and save time by maximizing the eyes and ears of everyone around you. Wingmate motivates users to capture leads (new business, up-sells, service deficiencies, etc.) in seconds. The address is geo-tagged, and easy voice notes provide context by speaking into the app. Leads are routed directly to our lead management dashboard (CRM), giving you unprecedented oversight of your company. Intel comes in hot and organized, so your team can get to work in seconds. Users can track the status of their contributions in real time, with communication and updates regularly between teams. More importantly, custom rewards allow non-traditional sales employees to earn incentives when their in-field contributions pay off! The solution consistently engages your people, creating positive workforce habits that rally everyone for growth. It does not get any more accessible for your people to share the intel they come across in seconds, resulting in more revenue, a tighter team, and better customer service. For more information call (888)-771-6849 or visit https://wingmateapp.com/
wasteadvantagemag.com
Considering a Hybrid Building for Waste and Recycling Facilities
Whether businesses and municipalities are looking for an expansive facility with lower long-term costs, or just want to improve the quality and efficiency of their operation, hybrid buildings present a feasible alternative that can be cheaper and safer to work in than other traditional structures. For municipal operations and private...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The Role of New Technology in Refuse Safety and Risk Mitigation Strategies
Refuse and waste fleet managers want their haulers and crews to be as safe as possible and serve their community effectively. Garbage truck manufacturers play an important role in meeting that goal. Safety is an important consideration for those in the refuse and recycling industry. Therefore, risk mitigation strategies and...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Tire Recycling Reduces Harmful Emissions
A new study confirms that tire recycling reduces harmful emissions when compared to the impacts of using new materials to create the same products. Meeting producer obligations under Ontario’s Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act (RRCEA) and Tire Regulation 225/18 means providing services to producers that ensure they meet their regulatory target to collect and recycle 100 per cent of the used tires they sell into the marketplace. This includes transporting them to processing facilities and verifying how they are repurposed into new products for approved use in the marketplace as a Tire Derived Product (TDP). A TDP displaces the more conventional use of new, or “raw” materials used to make products.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Rubicon Announces Multi-Year Extension Agreement with Sweetgreen
Rubicon Technologies, Inc. announced that it has signed an extended, three-year agreement with Sweetgreen, Inc., the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, to continue to help expand sweetgreen’s waste diversion efforts, and provide enhanced account management as the company’s lead partner for waste, recycling, and composting services. Sweetgreen has been working with Rubicon since 2016. Leading a movement to reimagine fast food for a new era, sweetgreen passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, sweetgreen team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.
