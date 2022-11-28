The patented roll-off dumpster container ramp solutions have been engineered to accommodate the most demanding job site applications. Founded in 2012, Ramp Container has refined the design and manufacturing of these containers to be the best on the market today. Ramp Container is an easy-to-use, strong roll-off container with front or rear built-in ramp doors allowing equipment or materials to be driven in or out. The front and rear ramp containers have been developed and designed to save money and resources while being safer and easier to operate than the traditional roll-off containers. Innovation through simplicity has been the focus since day one. Maximize your containers with the patented Ramp systems. Ramp Containers are the new gold standard of roll-off containers. Ramp Containers ramp/barn doors are equipped with heavy-duty torsion springs made from 5160H spring steel. The spring system requires little effort to operate. Benefits include: • Easy for customers to use. No longer need to build ramps, fight door latches, or lift heavy objects over the side. • The ramp allows for increased rental income compared to a standard can. • The ramp wall allows for the removal of excess material when the container is overloaded. • Haulers can now back haul materials and equipment when slow or on downtime. • A container with two doors gives drivers more accessible placement options and quick turnaround time. • The ramp container has been designed and manufactured to be the industry’s best can. The innovative ramp wall system is patented, and the side walls are reinforced so they will not blow out with a full load while both ends are open. • Ramp Containers – rear ramp door is rated up to 15,000 lbs. Tough and rugged designed ramps that are built to last. For more information, visit www.RampContainer.com.

2 DAYS AGO