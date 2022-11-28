ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

gratefulweb.com

NEW YORK MUSICIAN MATT BUTLER PENS ONE MAN SHOW RECKLESS SON

New York-based musician and traveling storyteller Matt Butler recently unveiled Reckless Son—a one man show of words and music inspired by his experiences performing in prisons across the country, which he debuted at New York’s Rockwood Music Hall a few weeks ago and will continue to perform. Butler...
Dave Stryker Trio Appearing @ Birdland Tue., Dec 6th 7pm / 9:30pm

Whether you’ve heard guitarist Dave Stryker leading his own group (with 33 CD’s as a leader to date), or as a featured sideman with Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff, and many others, you know why the Village Voice calls him “one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years.” He was recently voted once again into the 2022 Downbeat Critics and Readers Poll for the 12th time.
