Whether you’ve heard guitarist Dave Stryker leading his own group (with 33 CD’s as a leader to date), or as a featured sideman with Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff, and many others, you know why the Village Voice calls him “one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years.” He was recently voted once again into the 2022 Downbeat Critics and Readers Poll for the 12th time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO