The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

CFP chairman explains controversial playoff ranking

The Ohio State Buckeyes were obviously going to fall in the College Football Playoff rankings this week after losing to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, but there was some controversy when the Buckeyes fell all the way to No. 5 in the rankings, behind the USC Trojans at No. 4.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
FORT WORTH, TX
Centre Daily

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

