Bold Predictions: Georgia vs LSU
The Bulldogs will face off against LSU on Saturday for a shot at winning their first SEC Championship since 2017.
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
USC And Michigan Are Big Winners Heading Into Latest CFP Rankings
Jerry Palm joins Zach Aldridge to discuss USC and Michigan being the big winners heading into the latest CFP rankings.
Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game
As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
247Sports
Podcast of Champions – Pac-12 Championship preview for the USC Trojans vs. the Utah Utes
In this episode of the Podcast of Champion hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are back in studio previewing the Pac-12 Championship between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes. These two squads faced off back on October 15 with Kyle Whittingham's Utes edging out Lincoln Riley's Trojans 43-42 on a two-point conversion with under a minute to play in the game.
thecomeback.com
CFP chairman explains controversial playoff ranking
The Ohio State Buckeyes were obviously going to fall in the College Football Playoff rankings this week after losing to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, but there was some controversy when the Buckeyes fell all the way to No. 5 in the rankings, behind the USC Trojans at No. 4.
Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
What several Utes said about the Pac-12 Championship vs USC
Notable quotes from several Utah Utes ahead of the Pac-12 Championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 14
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Ryan Day wanted to do it his way. Michigan couldn't be happier
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten:. This all began when Urban Meyer gave Ryan Day the ceremonial whistle to transition from one coach to another at Ohio State. Here’s your ready-made program. Don’t screw it up. But Day didn’t follow the...
247Sports
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in
Next Level: ACC Championship, NIL and Portal Talk with David Hale
In this episode of Inside Carolina’s Next Level YouTube show, Tommy Ashley and Greg Barnes are joined by ESPN college football writer David Hale to discuss Saturday’s ACC Championship Game, Mack Brown’s program, and name, image and likeness. In a wide-ranging conversation, Hale begins and ends the...
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Pac-12 Championship vs USC
On Wednesday the Utah Utes revealed their uniform combo for their Pac-12 Championship matchup with USC.
Centre Daily
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
