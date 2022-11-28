ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
retailtouchpoints.com

As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA

As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 stats leaderboard: England's Marcus Rashford and Netherlands Cody Gakpo in Golden Boot mix

The group stage is coming to a close in what has been a wild World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. Twelve braces have been scored, but only three players. -- Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia -- sit atop the Golden Boot standings with three goals apiece. The clean sheet leaderboard is getting tight while Harry Kane has regained his spot atop the assist leaderboard with three.
tennisuptodate.com

"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory

Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.

