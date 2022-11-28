Read full article on original website
USA's Antonee Robinson comforted a sobbing Iranian soccer player after the Americans knocked their team out at the World Cup
This is the first time in eight years that the USMNT made it through the World Cup's knockout round and will appear in the Round of 16.
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
KTVZ
United States Women’s National Team earns more money from men’s World Cup than its previous two women’s tournaments
The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) earned more money from its male equivalent reaching the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar than it did from winning its own tournaments in 2015 and 2019. As a result of the equal pay agreement forged earlier this...
U.S. Women's National Team will make $5.85 million after men's win over Iran – nearly the same amount for winning last two World Cups
The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) will make nearly the same amount of money from the men's team reaching the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup than from winning the last two Women's World Cups. The U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) defeated Iran 1-0 in their final group...
retailtouchpoints.com
As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 stats leaderboard: England's Marcus Rashford and Netherlands Cody Gakpo in Golden Boot mix
The group stage is coming to a close in what has been a wild World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. Twelve braces have been scored, but only three players. -- Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia -- sit atop the Golden Boot standings with three goals apiece. The clean sheet leaderboard is getting tight while Harry Kane has regained his spot atop the assist leaderboard with three.
Experienced, deep Buckeye Trail boys squad has high expectations for season
OLD WASHINGTON −Buckeye Trail head coach Gregg Strasser enters year two leading the Warriors boys basketball program, and with a total of seven lettermen back in the fold. And with that veteran experience back, along with an 11 man varsity roster he believes can all contribute. Strasser has high hopes his Trail...
tennisuptodate.com
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
