businessobserverfl.com
How to take your company from startup to unicorn
My story is different than what you hear from most technology founders. I didn’t graduate from (or drop out of) an Ivy League school like Harvard or Stanford. I went to Florida State University. I grew up in a small town outside Jacksonville, having no idea what entrepreneurship was except for what I saw on TV. I didn’t relocate to Silicon Valley to start ReliaQuest.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg receives four bids to redevelop Tropicana Field site
Four developers, including the Tampa Bay Rays organization and its partner, Hines, have submitted bids to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site in downtown St. Petersburg. Proposals were due by 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and, as expected, Sugar Hill Community Partners, one of the finalists of the previous request...
businessobserverfl.com
Early risers: Teen startups delivered key lessons for today's leaders
Current role: Founded a company in February 2021, Lakewood Ranch-based OnPlace, that helps master-planned communities nationwide create, develop and build amenities and other components for a neighborhood. Onstad launched the firm after some two decades doing similar work for developers, including Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch. She’s already grown to three employees in the first nine months, and is working on multiple projects. “I’m on the other side of fear now,” Onstad says, about starting something on her own after being with bigger organizations.
fox13news.com
‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District
TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debt
Tampa skyline during the holidaysPhoto byAdobe Stock. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, leaving many of us looking for ways to pay for our holiday shopping sprees. Everyone has a holiday wish list - and yours may be finding a way to pay your credit card bill.
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
Bay News 9
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
fox13news.com
This is how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Soaring rent prices are causing renters to have to work more hours than ever, according to a new study released by the real estate website, Zillow. According to the Zillow report, roughly a third of a renters' monthly income, or about a week and a half of work, is used to rent. That equals 63 hours of work.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa law firm hires veteran litigator in of-counsel role
Frank Brown, a longtime labor and employment law litigator, has been appointed to an of-counsel role at the Tampa office of GrayRobinson, a law firm that has more than a dozen offices throughout Florida, as well as a presence in Washington, D.C. According to a news release, Brown has more...
earnthenecklace.com
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
businessobserverfl.com
Growing private aviation club lands second NCAA partnership
AeroVanti Club, which is dual-headquartered in Sarasota and Annapolis, Maryland, recently landed another NCAA athletics department. Now to complement being the exclusive aviation partner for the University of Central Florida Knights, the Orlando school’s football team, the club announced a similar partnership with the Maryland Athletics, the athletic department for the University of Maryland Terrapins.
wfla.com
All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay
Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
Tampa Bay's first Sweetgreen opens soon
The “Starbucks of salad” is known for its build-your-own bowls.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
businessobserverfl.com
Airport hotel unveils multimillion-dollar renovation
Tampa International Airport’s on-site Marriott hotel has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of its meeting and event spaces as it prepares to celebrate 50 years in business in 2023. According to a news release, the Tampa Airport Marriott renovation included a completely new look that was created by CRA Design...
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
fox13news.com
Massive City Furniture opens along I-4 in Plant City as area sees development boom
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Strawberries aren't the only things setting down roots in Plant City. Big companies are coming to the area, including a new City Furniture showroom along I-4 that will have its grand opening Friday. It is a massive complex along the interstate that covers a dozen football...
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
