Naples, FL

FloridaDaily

New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting

This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Longtime physician solves disconnect in health care sector with digital platform

The platform HealthMe received $1.25 million in seed funding last year. Founder: While working at Naples-based Orthopedic Surgeon & Sports Medicine Specialist OrthoCollier, a division of Neuroscience & Spine Associates, managing partner Dr. Michael Havig became aware of a disconnect in the industry: uninsured patients wanting to pay with cash were being turned away. The problem? A pricing model hadn’t been established. So Havig fixed it.
NAPLES, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal

  Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

5 things startups need to do to woo investors

As the largest angel-fund organization in the Florida, Tamiami Angel Funds has considered close to 5,000 investment ideas from entrepreneurs seeking funds to grow their early-stage companies since we were founded in 2010. Because we manage four angel funds and have recently surpassed $25 million of invested capital across 38...
FLORIDA STATE
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Palm Beach real estate market shifts as homes linger on the market

December 2022 —Palm Beach County, an area that has emerged as the “Wall Street of the South” with an influx of executives moving their families and businesses to the area, has been experiencing a slight drop-off in the housing market as the number of closed sales slightly decline. Despite the slow down in transactions, inventory and median home prices continue to riseopens PDF file , according to a recent market report by Florida Realtors.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Pediatric Care Network Recognized by National Committee for Quality Assurance

The committee recognized Cleveland Clinic’s Treasure Coast hospital. for its continued commitment to pediatrics, caregivers and overall hospital personnel. Dr. Genon Wicina, Chair of Department of Pediatrics for Cleveland Clinic Florida. November 30, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has been recognized for its Patient-Centered Medical Home practices by...
STUART, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Health Care for Residents of Palm Beach County

Dr. Laurie P. Rothman Joins TGH as the First Concierge Care Physician to be Part of Florida’s Leading Academic Medical Center. As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary health care practice on Florida’s East Coast. Laurie P. Rothman, M.D., is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida

Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
NAPLES, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat

FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

New West Palm Seaside location opens

Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

