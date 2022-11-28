Read full article on original website
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting
This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
businessobserverfl.com
Longtime physician solves disconnect in health care sector with digital platform
The platform HealthMe received $1.25 million in seed funding last year. Founder: While working at Naples-based Orthopedic Surgeon & Sports Medicine Specialist OrthoCollier, a division of Neuroscience & Spine Associates, managing partner Dr. Michael Havig became aware of a disconnect in the industry: uninsured patients wanting to pay with cash were being turned away. The problem? A pricing model hadn’t been established. So Havig fixed it.
businessobserverfl.com
Ratings agency CEO: Company pulling back from Florida after summer flap with state officials
Joseph Petrelli, president co-founder of the Ohio-based property insurance rating agency Demotech, Inc., says it’s highly unlikely the company will take on new clients in Florida given the state’s troubled insurance marketplace and because of the political backlash it faced over its processes this summer. Petrelli, in an...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
The factors that may be increasing insurance rates for Florida condo associations
It is a period of insurance insanity. Beyond all the people trying to collect money for Hurricane Ian’s damage, some people are getting next year’s bill. One Southwest Florida condo complex saw a nearly 400% rate increase. “We were told by our homeowner’s association that our rates would...
Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal
Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
businessobserverfl.com
5 things startups need to do to woo investors
As the largest angel-fund organization in the Florida, Tamiami Angel Funds has considered close to 5,000 investment ideas from entrepreneurs seeking funds to grow their early-stage companies since we were founded in 2010. Because we manage four angel funds and have recently surpassed $25 million of invested capital across 38...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Palm Beach real estate market shifts as homes linger on the market
December 2022 —Palm Beach County, an area that has emerged as the “Wall Street of the South” with an influx of executives moving their families and businesses to the area, has been experiencing a slight drop-off in the housing market as the number of closed sales slightly decline. Despite the slow down in transactions, inventory and median home prices continue to riseopens PDF file , according to a recent market report by Florida Realtors.
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
Florida Attorney General files complaint against company, says it locks homeowners into 40-year lien
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint against MV Realty on Tuesday for “deceptive, unfair and unconscionable business practices,” a release from Moody’s office said. Action News Jax Investigates told you earlier this month about homeowners who signed up for quick cash...
floridapolitics.com
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
REAL ESTATE DISASTER: Palm Beach County New Sales Plummet
More Than 50-Percent Drop Year To Year. But New Listings In Palm Beach County Soar. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) –Never mind the 80-degree temps in December. The Palm Beach County Real Estate market is so chilly, you might need a jacket and […]
2 women cash in $3M from winning Publix scratch-off tickets
Two lucky Florida Lottery players are going home with a combined $3 million dollars in prizes after playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Pediatric Care Network Recognized by National Committee for Quality Assurance
The committee recognized Cleveland Clinic’s Treasure Coast hospital. for its continued commitment to pediatrics, caregivers and overall hospital personnel. Dr. Genon Wicina, Chair of Department of Pediatrics for Cleveland Clinic Florida. November 30, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has been recognized for its Patient-Centered Medical Home practices by...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Health Care for Residents of Palm Beach County
Dr. Laurie P. Rothman Joins TGH as the First Concierge Care Physician to be Part of Florida’s Leading Academic Medical Center. As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary health care practice on Florida’s East Coast. Laurie P. Rothman, M.D., is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health.
Nikki Fried Wants 911 Dispatchers, Florida Forestry Services Personnel Included in Hurricane Ian Bonuses
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to make sure all Hurricane Ian first responders receive bonus pay and to encourage the Legislature to re-categorize 911 operators as first responders. The letter is below. Governor DeSantis,. In October, you stood with Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
sflcn.com
Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat
FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian, Naples attraction inches toward full reopening
Tin City’s manager and tenants look to reopen the tourist attraction and shopping destination in mid-December after massive overhaul was brought on by flooding from Hurricane Ian. Bottom Line. Key takeaway: Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian filled Tin City with three feet of mud and water, the property’s...
west-palm-beach-news.com
New West Palm Seaside location opens
Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
