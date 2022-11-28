ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears

Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
kitco.com

BlockFi files for bankruptcy, becoming the latest victim of the FTX contagion

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The embattled crypto lender indicated that it made the move in an effort to “stabilize its business and...
kitco.com

Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Slide On Concerns Over China's Demand

Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
kitco.com

UAE brings forward oil production capacity expansion to 2027

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The board of Abu Dhabi's ADNOC has endorsed plans to bring forward the company's five million barrel per day oil production capacity expansion to 2027, the company said in a statement on Monday. ADNOC's gas processing and LNG businesses will be consolidated to create ADNOC...
kitco.com

Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,741.35 per ounce by 1:47 p.m. ET (1847...
kitco.com

No respite for Credit Suisse as investors dump rights in $2.3 bln cash call

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) tumbled to another lifetime low below 3 Swiss francs on Tuesday as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in the loss-making lender. The rights offering, which is part of a broader capital raise worth 4 billion francs, is...
The Guardian

Next picks up collapsed fashion chain Joules from administration

Next has picked up collapsed fashion chain Joules from administration, saving more than 100 shops and hundreds of jobs, the Guardian understands. Sources said Next placed a last-minute bid in the early hours of Thursday morning, trumping one placed by South Africa’s Foschini Group, the owner of Hobbs and Whistles.
kitco.com

BoE's Bailey says gilt market still looking abnormal

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that conditions in Britain's government bond market had not yet returned to normal. Late September saw the heaviest selling of gilts since modern records began, triggered by former Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic agenda and reinforced by the funding structure of the pensions industry.
kitco.com

HSBC eyes New Zealand sale as once global empire shrinks

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, in what would be the latest in a string of asset sales in recent years as the bank tries to improve returns. "Like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy