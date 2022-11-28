Read full article on original website
HSBC eyes New Zealand sale as once global empire shrinks
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, in what would be the latest in a string of asset sales in recent years as the bank tries to improve returns. "Like...
Proper regulation of digital assets could add AUD$60 billion to Australia's GDP
The Digital assets in Australia report, which was released on Tuesday, was written by the technology consulting firm...
Morgan Stanley making 'modest' job cuts; CEO 'wouldn't bet against' Musk
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is making modest job cuts across the globe, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said, as Wall Street comes under pressure with dealmaking slowing down. "Some people are going to be let go," Gorman said at the Reuters NEXT conference, without specifying numbers....
BlackRock Investment Institute not chasing post-Powell rally
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - BlackRock Investment Institute is not "chasing" the stock rally triggered by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's latest comments because U.S. interest rates are still likely to stay elevated, its global chief investment strategist said on Thursday. Stock markets have been cheered by comments from Powell...
BlackRock backs banks, cuts European, EM debt as part of "new playbook"
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock has said 2023 will require a new investment playbook, backing banks and energy sectors to do well while slapping 'underweights' on longer-term European government bonds and emerging market local currency debt. The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) said in its 2023 global outlook...
Binance finally big in Japan: World's largest crypto exchange purchases 100% of Sakura
"The Japanese market will play a key role in the future of cryptocurrency adoption," said Takeshi Chino, general...
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 bln of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) will join HSBC (HSBA.L) in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Friday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake...
Thor touts 'another outstanding quarter' as gold production in Nigeria continues at a steady rate
The company also reported a net profit of $10,431,167 ($0.016 profit per share) for the nine months to...
UBS not seeking to benefit from crisis at Credit Suisse- chair
ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) is not actively benefiting from the crisis at rival Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told a Financial Times banking conference on Wednesday. Credit Suisse has reported sharp outflows as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled Swiss bank. "We are...
Mines and Money London 2022
Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow underlined his company's focus on debt reduction over M&A. This week Bristow spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco")...
Why electric vehicles are not yet a worry for the platinum metals sector - WPIC's Trevor Raymond
(Kitco News) - A supply deficit and growing industrial and investor demand set the stage for a platinum price recovery according to Trevor Raymond, CEO of the World Platinum Investment Council. This week Raymond spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Compared to other metals,...
South African platinum producer Tharisa expects up to 44% increase in FY22 basic earnings
According to a press release, this is an increase of between 41% and 44% relative to the EPS...
SolGold completes $50 million royalty financing with Osisko
In its press release, the company said that Osisko has been granted a 0.6% royalty interest to be...
FTX collapse shows urgent need to finalise EU crypto rules, says European Commission
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The "questionable practices" at now collapsed crypto exchange FTX would not have been allowed to happen under European Union rules that need to be finalised urgently, a senior European Commission official said on Wednesday. The crash in bitcoin led to a "crypto winter", which saw...
Wesdome declares commercial production at the Kiena gold mine in Quebec
In its press release, the company said that the commissioning of the paste fill plant has progressed well...
BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue
Nov 30 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) Chief Executive Mike Henry told the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday that "all fundamentals are in place" in China for continued economic growth over the next 20 years. China, the world's second biggest economy, accounts for more than 50% of global demand...
'Very significant to the bottom line' - FPX Nickel's Martin Turenne on updated resource estimate
(Kitco News) - FPX Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate in November. Last month CEO Martin Turenne spoke to Kitco Mining at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. FPX Nickel (TSX-V: FPX) is a Vancouver-based junior nickel mining company advancing the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. FPX...
UK public's inflation expectations ease in Nov - Citi/YouGov
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming years eased back further in November from record highs reached in August, a monthly Citi/YouGov survey showed, suggesting less pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates. The British central bank looks closely at surveys...
Yellen says appropriate for U.S. firms to assess China geopolitical risks
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China's threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York...
