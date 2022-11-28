ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HSBC eyes New Zealand sale as once global empire shrinks

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, in what would be the latest in a string of asset sales in recent years as the bank tries to improve returns. "Like...
Proper regulation of digital assets could add AUD$60 billion to Australia's GDP

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Digital assets in Australia report, which was released on Tuesday, was written by the technology consulting firm...
Morgan Stanley making 'modest' job cuts; CEO 'wouldn't bet against' Musk

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley is making modest job cuts across the globe, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said, as Wall Street comes under pressure with dealmaking slowing down. "Some people are going to be let go," Gorman said at the Reuters NEXT conference, without specifying numbers....
BlackRock Investment Institute not chasing post-Powell rally

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - BlackRock Investment Institute is not "chasing" the stock rally triggered by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's latest comments because U.S. interest rates are still likely to stay elevated, its global chief investment strategist said on Thursday. Stock markets have been cheered by comments from Powell...
BlackRock backs banks, cuts European, EM debt as part of "new playbook"

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock has said 2023 will require a new investment playbook, backing banks and energy sectors to do well while slapping 'underweights' on longer-term European government bonds and emerging market local currency debt. The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) said in its 2023 global outlook...
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 bln of gold bars with JPMorgan

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) will join HSBC (HSBA.L) in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Friday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake...
UBS not seeking to benefit from crisis at Credit Suisse- chair

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) is not actively benefiting from the crisis at rival Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told a Financial Times banking conference on Wednesday. Credit Suisse has reported sharp outflows as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled Swiss bank. "We are...
Mines and Money London 2022

Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow underlined his company's focus on debt reduction over M&A. This week Bristow spoke to Kitco Mining correspondent Paul Harris at Mines and Money London. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco")...
SolGold completes $50 million royalty financing with Osisko

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press release, the company said that Osisko has been granted a 0.6% royalty interest to be...
FTX collapse shows urgent need to finalise EU crypto rules, says European Commission

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The "questionable practices" at now collapsed crypto exchange FTX would not have been allowed to happen under European Union rules that need to be finalised urgently, a senior European Commission official said on Wednesday. The crash in bitcoin led to a "crypto winter", which saw...
Wesdome declares commercial production at the Kiena gold mine in Quebec

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press release, the company said that the commissioning of the paste fill plant has progressed well...
BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue

Nov 30 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) Chief Executive Mike Henry told the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday that "all fundamentals are in place" in China for continued economic growth over the next 20 years. China, the world's second biggest economy, accounts for more than 50% of global demand...
UK public's inflation expectations ease in Nov - Citi/YouGov

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming years eased back further in November from record highs reached in August, a monthly Citi/YouGov survey showed, suggesting less pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates. The British central bank looks closely at surveys...
Yellen says appropriate for U.S. firms to assess China geopolitical risks

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China's threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York...

