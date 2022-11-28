Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible For Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Lane furniture owner 'disappears' while workers wait for check
David Belford, owner of United Furniture Industries in Northeast Mississippi, informed all 2,700 of his workers that they no longer had jobs. The New York Post reported that Belford is missing and nowhere to be found. However, multiple people told the Clarion Ledger Friday that Belford is believed to be...
woodworkingnetwork.com
New biomass facility gets BC government OK
REN Energy International Corp has received approval from a British Columbia governmental agency for the development of a renewable natural gas (RNG) facility. Canadian Biomass magazine reported that REN Energy will be building a production facility that will create RNG produced from wood waste. This innovative project features a unique combination of existing technology being used for the first time in North America and will reduce emissions from British Columbia’s expansive forestry sector. The production facility will be located near Fruitvale.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fortune Brands acquires residential hardware brands
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., an industry-leading home and security products company, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Emtek and Schaub premium and luxury door and cabinet hardware business and the U.S. and Canadian Yale and August residential smart home locks business from ASSA ABLOY Inc. for a purchase price of $800 million, or approximately $700 million net of tax benefits.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wooden furniture market to grow by a CAGR of 2.73%
NEW YORK – The wooden furniture market size is projected to grow by $49.3 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 2.73% from 2021 to 2026, according to a new report from Technavio. Based on region, the global wooden furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC,...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Madison Report: New home sales take wild ride
VANCOUVER, BC, -- Sales of new homes in the US have bumped up and down for the second half of this year and recovered upward once again in October. While it is true that a slowdown is apparent in both construction and home buying activity, it is important to note that new building activity year-to-date remains almost even compared to January - October of 2021.
Comments / 0