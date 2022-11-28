ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane furniture owner 'disappears' while workers wait for check

David Belford, owner of United Furniture Industries in Northeast Mississippi, informed all 2,700 of his workers that they no longer had jobs. The New York Post reported that Belford is missing and nowhere to be found. However, multiple people told the Clarion Ledger Friday that Belford is believed to be...
New biomass facility gets BC government OK

REN Energy International Corp has received approval from a British Columbia governmental agency for the development of a renewable natural gas (RNG) facility. Canadian Biomass magazine reported that REN Energy will be building a production facility that will create RNG produced from wood waste. This innovative project features a unique combination of existing technology being used for the first time in North America and will reduce emissions from British Columbia’s expansive forestry sector. The production facility will be located near Fruitvale.
Fortune Brands acquires residential hardware brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., an industry-leading home and security products company, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Emtek and Schaub premium and luxury door and cabinet hardware business and the U.S. and Canadian Yale and August residential smart home locks business from ASSA ABLOY Inc. for a purchase price of $800 million, or approximately $700 million net of tax benefits.
Wooden furniture market to grow by a CAGR of 2.73%

NEW YORK – The wooden furniture market size is projected to grow by $49.3 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 2.73% from 2021 to 2026, according to a new report from Technavio. Based on region, the global wooden furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC,...
Madison Report: New home sales take wild ride

VANCOUVER, BC, -- Sales of new homes in the US have bumped up and down for the second half of this year and recovered upward once again in October. While it is true that a slowdown is apparent in both construction and home buying activity, it is important to note that new building activity year-to-date remains almost even compared to January - October of 2021.

