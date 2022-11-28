(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met in regular session this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of bills as presented : approved the ordinance to amend the Village water rates in Noble reflecting a 5% increase for the next five years : approved the Zoning Board’s recommendation to issue a Permanent Variance for the Dollar General Store property from R2 to B1, along with 35 regular and 2 handicapped parking spaces, contingent upon the change in ownership of the property on South First Street in Noble : had a lengthy discussion on the Animal Control agreement with the Richland County Board – then later in the meeting did not approve a $3,000 yearly donation to the Richland County Animal Control : noted that Republic Services will increase its trash collection service by 3% in Noble beginning January 1st, 2023 – that’s an increase from the current $14.67 to $15.11 per customer : noted the Village Caucus for the April 3rd, 2023, Municipal Election, will be held next Monday evening, December 5th, at the Village Hall with the Citizens Party to meet at 6:00 and the Peoples Party to meet at 6:30 – three trustee positions are up for election next spring : noted that the water line project on South First Street is being held up waiting a back ordered valve : and noted the Village’s leaf collection will end this coming Friday : the next regular bi-monthly meeting of the Noble Village Board will be December 12th.

NOBLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO