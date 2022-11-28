Read full article on original website
MAY LOU (TAYLOR) WRIGHT
(OLNEY) No services are planned at this time for May Lou (Taylor) Wright, age 87, of Olney. Cremation rites have been accorded with burial to be held at a later date in the Hanna Cemetery, northwest of Noble. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for May Lou (Taylor) Wright of Olney.
CHARLES A. “CHASE” HUNDLEY
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Charles A. “Chase” Hundley, age 30, formerly of Olney, will be held Thursday morning, December 1, at 11:00, at The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Brockville Cemetery, northeast of Newton. The visitation is Wednesday evening, November 30, from 5:00 until 7:00, at The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Charles A. “Chase” Hundley, formerly of Olney.
BETTY ALICE WALKER
(CLAY CITY) The graveside funeral service for Betty Alice Walker, age 85, of Clay City, will be held Friday afternoon, December 2, at 12:30, at the Clay City Cemetery, with interment then to follow. The visitation is Friday morning, December 2, from 11:00 until 12:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Betty Alice Walker of Clay City.
LARRY O. SMITH
(OBLONG) The funeral service for Larry O. Smith, age 89, of Oblong, will be held Thursday afternoon, December 1, at 12:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with full military rites conducted at the funeral home and burial in the Watts Cemetery at a later date. The visitation is Thursday morning, December 1, from 10:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for U.S. Military Veteran, Larry O. Smith, of Oblong.
NINA FAYE (LITTLEJOHN) RODRICK
(OBLONG) The celebration of life service for Nina Faye (Littlejohn) Rodrick, age 90, of Oblong, will be held Tuesday afternoon, November 29, at 12:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the Chauncey Cemetery. The visitation is Tuesday morning, November 29, from 10:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Nina Faye (Littlejohn) Rodrick of Oblong.
ARLENE RUTH (WOHLTMAN) KIRBY
(WHEELER) The funeral service for Arlene Ruth (Wohltman) Kirby, age 90, of rural Wheeler, will be held Wednesday morning, November 30, at 10:00, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church south of Dieterich, with burial in the St. John’s Cemetery at the church. The visitation is Tuesday evening, November 29, from 5:00 until 7:00, at St. John’s Lutheran Church south of Dieterich, with additional visitation from 9:00 until service time Wednesday morning at the church. The Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Arlene Ruth (Wohltman) Kirby of rural Wheeler.
LOCAL ACTIVITIES THIS WEEK
(CHARLESTON) The Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present two concerts this coming Sunday with the first performance at 3:00 at the Wesley United Methodist Church on Fourth Street in Charleston and the second concert at 7:00 that night at the United Christian Church on East Lafayette Street in Mattoon. Featuring singers from Newton and the surrounding region, the thirty man chorus with three quartets and two ensembles will present the free one hour program with Christmas tunes and more, all for a free will donation which will go to support area food pantries and homeless shelter programs.
ANNUAL FIREMEN’S DRIVE THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) The annual Richland County Firefighter Food Drive is this coming Thursday evening, starting at 6:00, as firefighters from the Olney, Noble, & Claremont Departments will be going door-to-door collecting non-perishable foot items in the communities of Noble, Dundas, Parkersburg, Calhoun, Claremont, and Olney. Those helping out should place their items in a bag or box and leave on their front porch or steps with their front porch lights on. There are also several drop-off locations including the Wakefield Mill, Noble Foods, the TNT Stop in Claremont, and Olney Fire Department, plus a new site at the Carle RMH Main Entrance off of East Street from 8:00 to 4:00 daily. All the food collected will be donated to the Good Samaritan of Richland County for districution to those in need.
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The investigation is continuing into the two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 1:20 last Wednesday afternoon, on Illinois Route 130, about 3 miles north of Olney, near the East Heart Grove Lane intersection. The Illinois State Police report 80 year old Thomas R. Kunz from Lambertville, Michigan was southbound in a SUV when for unknown reasons it was rear ended by a car, driven by 85 year old Larry J. Graham of Quincy, Illinois. Kunz, Graham, and a passenger, 86 year old Phyllis E. Graham of Quincy, were all taken by emergency helicopters to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. No tickets were issued and no further details are available. Illinois Route 130 was closed for at least four hours for clean up. First responders from Richland and Jasper Counties assisted at the site.
JONATHAN ALLEN PAGE
(OLNEY) A private family funeral service will be held for infant, Jonathan Allen Page, of Olney. There are no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s private family services for 11 day old, Jonathan Allen Page, of Olney.
TOILETRIES DRIVE NOW UNDERWAY
(OLNEY) The Christmas Senior Citizen “Toiletries Drive” starts today and runs through Monday, December 12th. Partnering with the Richland County Senior Citizen Center in Olney, suggested items accepted include toilet paper, wipes, soap, paper towels, laundry soap, hand sanitizer, cotton balls, shampoo, and more. Donations can be dropped off at Williams Brothers Healthcare Pharmacy or at Richland Nursing & Rehab in Olney. All items will then be donated to help out our local Richland County senior citizens in need.
WEDNESDAY EVENING IN OLNEY
* the Richland County School Board of Education will have a special meeting tomorrow evening at 5:00 at the Richland County High School in Olney. The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss the District’s Health Insurance coverage information with possible action. While open to the public, the meeting is also viewable online at live.rccu1.net.
RICHLAND COUNTY RECORDS ONLINE
(OLNEY) Outgoing Richland County Clerk Alice Mullinax announced yesterday that the Richland County Clerk’s office has completed an extensive digitization project, now placing thousands of records dating back to August 1st, 1969, online, therefore providing the county and public remote access to data and images around the clock. The $86,000 project, funded by federal pandemic monies, now ensures the county records are preserved and backed up electronically, plus available to the public anytime from anywhere with internet service. In partnership with the Cott Systems Company, the public can go online and search Richland County County Clerk Records at the recordhub.cottsystems.com website.
RECENT REGULAR MEETING
(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met in regular session this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of bills as presented : approved the ordinance to amend the Village water rates in Noble reflecting a 5% increase for the next five years : approved the Zoning Board’s recommendation to issue a Permanent Variance for the Dollar General Store property from R2 to B1, along with 35 regular and 2 handicapped parking spaces, contingent upon the change in ownership of the property on South First Street in Noble : had a lengthy discussion on the Animal Control agreement with the Richland County Board – then later in the meeting did not approve a $3,000 yearly donation to the Richland County Animal Control : noted that Republic Services will increase its trash collection service by 3% in Noble beginning January 1st, 2023 – that’s an increase from the current $14.67 to $15.11 per customer : noted the Village Caucus for the April 3rd, 2023, Municipal Election, will be held next Monday evening, December 5th, at the Village Hall with the Citizens Party to meet at 6:00 and the Peoples Party to meet at 6:30 – three trustee positions are up for election next spring : noted that the water line project on South First Street is being held up waiting a back ordered valve : and noted the Village’s leaf collection will end this coming Friday : the next regular bi-monthly meeting of the Noble Village Board will be December 12th.
SWEARING IN LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The newly elected Richland County office holders and County Board members were officially sworn in to serve their respective terms last night at the Richland County Courthouse in Olney. This included re-elected Sheriff Andy Hires, newly elected County Treasurer Mike Hahn, and newly elected County Clerk Amanda Troyer. Also sworn in were all seven County Board members from their respective districts, including those re-elected Brian VanBlaricum (D-1), Dennis Graves (D-2), Shawn Rose (D-3), Morgan Henton (D-5), and Steven Schonert (D-7), plus newly elected Board members Cynthia Given (D-4) and Travis Paddock (D-6). The Richland County Board will have its reorganizational meeting a week from tomorrow night, December 8th, prior to the Board’s regular monthly meeting for December.
