(OLNEY) The Letters to Santa Mailbox at Bower Park in Olney, right across the street from the City Hall, and is now accepting letters from local children to be delivered to the North Pole for Santa Claus. With only a couple of weeks to work with, children should get busy writing their letters, asking Santa for what they would like to get for Christmas. It’s very important that children include their full name and address so Santa can reply. There is no need for stamps because Santa has pre-paid all the postage in advance. So get those letters in Santa’s Mailbox at Olney’s Bower Park as soon as possible.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO