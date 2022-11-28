Read full article on original website
RONALD HOWARD BUCKELS
(OLNEY) The graveside funeral service for Ronald Howard Buckels, age 83, of Olney, will be held Saturday morning, December 3, at 10:00, at the Haven Hill Cemetery in Olney, with burial to follow and full military rites conducted. There is no visitation. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for U.S. Military Veteran, Ronald Howard Buckels, of Olney.
ROBERT L. “BOB” DART
(OBLONG) The graveside funeral service for Robert L. “Bob” Dart, age 83, of Oblong, will be held Thursday afternoon, December 8, at 1:00, at the Mound Cemetery, northeast of Willow Hill. There are no other services. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Robert L. “Bob” Dart of Oblong.
TOILETRIES/TOYS/CLOTHING NEEDED
(OLNEY) The Christmas Senior Citizen “Toiletries Drive” continues now through Monday, December 12th. Partnering with the Richland County Senior Citizen Center in Olney, suggested items accepted include toilet paper, wipes, soap, paper towels, laundry soap, hand sanitizer, cotton balls, shampoo, and more. Donations can be dropped off at Williams Brothers Healthcare Pharmacy or at Richland Nursing & Rehab in Olney. All items will then be donated to help out our local Richland County senior citizens in need.
GET THOSE LETTERS IN THE BOX
(OLNEY) The Letters to Santa Mailbox at Bower Park in Olney, right across the street from the City Hall, and is now accepting letters from local children to be delivered to the North Pole for Santa Claus. With only a couple of weeks to work with, children should get busy writing their letters, asking Santa for what they would like to get for Christmas. It’s very important that children include their full name and address so Santa can reply. There is no need for stamps because Santa has pre-paid all the postage in advance. So get those letters in Santa’s Mailbox at Olney’s Bower Park as soon as possible.
BASKETBALL RESULTS (12/1/22)
(OLNEY) in Boys Junior High Basketball last night – — * Olney St. Joe won its 8th grade game over Allendale/St. Mary’s, 55-11 * the Wildcats were led by Carter Seaman’s 14 points. * AJ Padilla added 10 points and Hudson Kuhn had 9 points. the...
