Wave 3
Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a team Kentucky update on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress; lower gas prices; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to bring high-speed internet; upgrades to Interstate Highway 69; funding for child care providers; the opening of the first female-only juvenile detention center; and public health. The Governor also named those helping with the First’s Lady’s toy drive as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
kentuckytoday.com
About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
wymt.com
Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
WBKO
Kentucky doctors and schools respond to 'Tripledemic'
Kentucky coal ash is contaminating groundwater, but companies argue they’re in compliance
Six power plants in Kentucky are storing toxic coal ash in or near groundwater and may have to remove it in order to comply with federal regulations.
Windy Wednesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Strong wind gusts are on the way for the overnight hours from Tuesday into Wednesday and through Wednesday afternoon. See the slideshow below for an idea of wind gusts and direction of wind. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky, a Special Weather Statement is in effect for much of southeast […]
WLWT 5
State route in Kentucky closes for roadway repair work
COLD SPRING, Ky. — A state route in Kentucky will face limited closures for a roadway repair project beginning on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Kentucky Route 1998 (Pooles Creek Road) will close between Mission and Darlas drives from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
wymt.com
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
wdrb.com
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
q95fm.net
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
wpsdlocal6.com
COVID still present in western Kentucky, health leaders urge public to take precautions
PADUCAH — COVID-19 is still in western Kentucky, and public health leaders say you need to take the proper precautions, especially now that the holiday season is here. Health leaders know people are going to get together this season. All they ask is that you pay attention to how you feel, how others feel and take steps to stay healthy.
WLKY.com
Coming to Kentucky: At-home addiction treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
304 open missing person cases in Kentucky: NamUs
An estimated 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year, according to the National Crime Information Center. In Kentucky, NamUs reports 304 current open missing person cases in Kentucky.
kentuckytoday.com
WVa revenue collections surge again in November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s General Revenue collections last month were $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts, Gov. Gov. Jim Justice said. Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimates, the governor said Thursday. “Our revenue collections continue to exceed our expectations...
wvih.com
Kentucky Income Tax & Sales Tax Changing
Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
kentuckytoday.com
Coal-fired power plant in NJ to be imploded for clean power
SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey will be imploded Friday, and its owners are expected to announce plans for a new clean energy venture on the site. Starwood Energy will demolish the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey's Board...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police hold food drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police posts across the state are collecting donated nonperishable food items for families in need during the holidays. A statement from police says the “Cram the Cruiser” drive is set for Dec. 2. Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting...
