Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?

The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
Plymouth 0-2 Port Vale: James Wilson double sinks Argyle

James Wilson's second-half double for Port Vale gave them a 2-0 win at Plymouth, which ended the Pilgrims' nine-match winning home run. Vale took the lead from a 65th-minute corner when Nathan Smith's goalbound header was turned past goalkeeper Michael Cooper by Vale striker Wilson. Within six minutes Vale had...
Bolton 1-1 Bristol Rovers: Dion Charles earns late point for Trotters

Substitute Dion Charles scored a dramatic late equaliser to earn Bolton a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at home to Bristol Rovers. The visitors led from the second minute until deep into stoppage time after teenage loan star Josh Coburn struck early. The strapping 19-year-old, dubbed the Teesside Haaland...
John Stones hails Harry Maguire's terrific World Cup performances

John Stones says Harry Maguire deserves huge credit for a host of "terrific" performances for England at the World Cup. Maguire's very involvement for England in Qatar came under scrutiny after making just nine appearances for Manchester United in an indifferent start to the 2022/23 season. But Gareth Southgate's faith...
Saturday Tips

Sandown's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase is light on numbers but heavy on quality, in what is a truly fascinating renewal this year. Shishkin, Edwardstone, Gentleman De Mee and defending champion Greaneteen all bring Grade One form to the table, but preference is for the last-named runner who saves his very best for the Esher venue. Paul Nicholls' charge has won three of his four starts over course and distance, with only former stablemate Politologue able to beat him so far, and he has certainly proved he is firing on all cylinders already this time after hacking up in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.
Tingle Creek Chase: Shishkin and Edwardstone among six in contention for Sandown Grade One

Both Nicky Henderson's Shishkin and the Alan King-trained Edwardstone have been declared among a field of six for Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. Henderson and King had voiced doubts about the suitability of the quickish ground at the Esher venue earlier in the week, however, both have at least signalled their intent.
EFL goals and round-up: Plymouth lose and Ipswich held; Barnsley win

Ipswich failed to fully capitalise on Plymouth's slip-up against Port Vale after conceding an equaliser to Fleetwood in the sixth minute of added time. With the Sky Bet League One leaders suffering their first home league defeat of the season courtesy of second-half goals from Tom Conlon and James Wilson, the Tractor Boys were on course to take top spot.
Charlton 0-1 Cheltenham: Alfie May hits winner at The Valley

Alfie May scored the only goal as Cheltenham stretched their unbeaten league run to five games with a win at Charlton. May pounced late to grab the three points following a mistake by goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray. The only action of note in the first half fell to the visitors as...
Emma Raducanu grateful for chance to turn to Andy Murray for advice

Emma Raducanu says she is grateful to be able to turn to Andy Murray for advice as she navigates the various obstacles to have presented themselves early in her young career. The British No 1 shot to stardom with a stellar run to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon last year before becoming the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she clinched a famous US Open title with victory over Leylah Fernandez.
Australian Open: Adam Scott leads after eagle on 18th | Jiyai Shin leading women's event

Scott stayed on top despite seeing his course record equalled by Adrian Meronk, who shot a seven-under 63 in the third round. The 2013 Masters champion had shot 63 on Friday to share the halfway lead with compatriot David Micheluzzi but saw Poland's Meronk surge to the top of the leaderboard with a nine-birdie round on Saturday.

