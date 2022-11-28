Sandown's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase is light on numbers but heavy on quality, in what is a truly fascinating renewal this year. Shishkin, Edwardstone, Gentleman De Mee and defending champion Greaneteen all bring Grade One form to the table, but preference is for the last-named runner who saves his very best for the Esher venue. Paul Nicholls' charge has won three of his four starts over course and distance, with only former stablemate Politologue able to beat him so far, and he has certainly proved he is firing on all cylinders already this time after hacking up in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

1 DAY AGO