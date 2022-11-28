Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
PDC World Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock confident of 'rising to big occasion' at Alexandra Palace
Sherrock was announced as a late addition to the draw at Alexandra Palace following a decision by the PDC to grant an additional place to the winner of the Women's World Matchplay, with the 28-year-old having triumphed at the inaugural running of the tournament earlier this year. In 2019, Sherrock...
SkySports
DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence leads South African Open Championship as Tom McKibbin makes ace
Lawrence, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour last season, birdied four of his last six holes on his way to an eight-under 64 at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate near Johannesburg. The world No 90 saw a birdie at the second cancelled out by a bogey at...
SkySports
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora: Rivals promise to deliver 'best first round in heavyweight game' as they face off ahead of fight
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have promised to go all out from the opening bell when they fight this weekend. Fury is putting the WBC heavyweight title on the line when he boxes Chisora for the third time, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. "On Saturday I'm going to...
SkySports
Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?
The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
SkySports
Plymouth 0-2 Port Vale: James Wilson double sinks Argyle
James Wilson's second-half double for Port Vale gave them a 2-0 win at Plymouth, which ended the Pilgrims' nine-match winning home run. Vale took the lead from a 65th-minute corner when Nathan Smith's goalbound header was turned past goalkeeper Michael Cooper by Vale striker Wilson. Within six minutes Vale had...
SkySports
Bolton 1-1 Bristol Rovers: Dion Charles earns late point for Trotters
Substitute Dion Charles scored a dramatic late equaliser to earn Bolton a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at home to Bristol Rovers. The visitors led from the second minute until deep into stoppage time after teenage loan star Josh Coburn struck early. The strapping 19-year-old, dubbed the Teesside Haaland...
SkySports
Wild celebrations at 3am in Australia as Socceroos make last 16!
Australia fans celebrated their 1-0 win over Denmark with wild celebrations at 3am as they confirmed a place in the round of 16 in Qatar at the World Cup. Footage courtesy of: SBS Australia.
SkySports
John Stones hails Harry Maguire's terrific World Cup performances
John Stones says Harry Maguire deserves huge credit for a host of "terrific" performances for England at the World Cup. Maguire's very involvement for England in Qatar came under scrutiny after making just nine appearances for Manchester United in an indifferent start to the 2022/23 season. But Gareth Southgate's faith...
SkySports
Heather Knight: England captain excited to 'score runs' in West Indies as she rules out 'Mankad' tactic
Returning England captain Heather Knight says she is "100 per cent fit" after almost three months out with a hip injury and ruled out England using the 'Mankad' tactic against the West Indies. Having undergone surgery in August, England's captain returns for the three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wayfinder faces Chepstow favourites Secret Reprieve and Elegant Escape in Welsh National Trial
We could see the next winner of the Welsh National as a classy field head to the trial at Chepstow on Saturday, while there is All-Weather Fast-Track Qualifier action at Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 1.37 Chepstow - Secret Reprieve & Wayfinder headline Welsh National trial. Last year's...
SkySports
World Cup hits and misses: Romelu Lukaku shadow of former self as Belgium's tournament exit spelt end for head coach Roberto Martinez
When it comes to hits and misses, there cannot be many more literal examples of the latter than Romelu Lukaku's performance against Croatia. Coming on at half-time with Belgium in need of just one goal to progress, Lukaku missed four clear chances to score. The second, a header, would not...
SkySports
Saturday Tips
Sandown's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase is light on numbers but heavy on quality, in what is a truly fascinating renewal this year. Shishkin, Edwardstone, Gentleman De Mee and defending champion Greaneteen all bring Grade One form to the table, but preference is for the last-named runner who saves his very best for the Esher venue. Paul Nicholls' charge has won three of his four starts over course and distance, with only former stablemate Politologue able to beat him so far, and he has certainly proved he is firing on all cylinders already this time after hacking up in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.
SkySports
Tingle Creek Chase: Shishkin and Edwardstone among six in contention for Sandown Grade One
Both Nicky Henderson's Shishkin and the Alan King-trained Edwardstone have been declared among a field of six for Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. Henderson and King had voiced doubts about the suitability of the quickish ground at the Esher venue earlier in the week, however, both have at least signalled their intent.
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Plymouth lose and Ipswich held; Barnsley win
Ipswich failed to fully capitalise on Plymouth's slip-up against Port Vale after conceding an equaliser to Fleetwood in the sixth minute of added time. With the Sky Bet League One leaders suffering their first home league defeat of the season courtesy of second-half goals from Tom Conlon and James Wilson, the Tractor Boys were on course to take top spot.
SkySports
Charlton 0-1 Cheltenham: Alfie May hits winner at The Valley
Alfie May scored the only goal as Cheltenham stretched their unbeaten league run to five games with a win at Charlton. May pounced late to grab the three points following a mistake by goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray. The only action of note in the first half fell to the visitors as...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu grateful for chance to turn to Andy Murray for advice
Emma Raducanu says she is grateful to be able to turn to Andy Murray for advice as she navigates the various obstacles to have presented themselves early in her young career. The British No 1 shot to stardom with a stellar run to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon last year before becoming the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she clinched a famous US Open title with victory over Leylah Fernandez.
SkySports
Australian Open: Adam Scott leads after eagle on 18th | Jiyai Shin leading women's event
Scott stayed on top despite seeing his course record equalled by Adrian Meronk, who shot a seven-under 63 in the third round. The 2013 Masters champion had shot 63 on Friday to share the halfway lead with compatriot David Micheluzzi but saw Poland's Meronk surge to the top of the leaderboard with a nine-birdie round on Saturday.
SkySports
Joseph Parker on the only way Derek Chisora could win his fight with Tyson Fury: 'It does take one punch to change everything'
The fortunes of Derek Chisora can be instructive for Joseph Parker. Despite suffering two consecutive losses to Parker himself, Chisora picked up a decent victory over Kubrat Pulev and tonight will challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in London. Parker came off a good performance in his second...
SkySports
Marieanne Spacey-Cale interview: Southampton FC Women manager on Saints' meteoric rise and unapologetically aiming for the WSL
When you are learning to drive, should you fail your test the first time, you go back to the drawing board, further your knowledge, gain more experience and persevere until you eventually succeed. It may seem like an odd comparison to make, but it is a simple way to explain...
SkySports
Bayern Munich preparing £90m bid for Harry Kane | Man Utd to offer Marcus Rashford new deal - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Bayern Munich are "working on" landing Tottenham striker Harry Kane in a blockbuster £90m transfer. Manchester United will offer Marcus Rashford a new long-term deal. Liverpool are reportedly targeting a move for Sofyan Amrabat, who has been impressing at...
Comments / 0