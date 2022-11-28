ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'

Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
SkySports

PDC World Darts Championship draw: Fallon Sherrock to face Ricky Evans | Beau Greaves up against William O'Connor

Fallon Sherrock will face Ricky Evans in the opening round at the Cazoo World Darts Championship, while first-time qualifier Beau Greaves is up against William O’Connor. Monday's draw, which took place live on Sky Sports News, also saw Lisa Ashton face a potential second-round showdown with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld - if she can overcome Ryan Meikle.
SkySports

PDC World Darts Championship 2022/23: Richie Burnett seals return | Glen Durrant: I'm no longer a pro player

Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith claimed the last three places in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier. Monday's qualifier at the Barnsley Metrodome offered a last chance for PDC Tour Card Holders to book their place at Alexandra Palace for the sport's showpiece event, which will take place from December 15 to January 3.
SkySports

County Championship 2023 schedule: Champions Surrey to begin title defence against Lancashire

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the men's county and women's regional fixtures for the 2023 season. The men's LV= Insurance County Championship campaign begins on April 6 and each county will play 14 fixtures, with reigning champions Surrey opening their title defence away to Lancashire - the venue where they lifted the trophy last season.
SkySports

Vitality Blast fixtures 2023 - all the matches in the men's white-ball tournament

Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast competition in 2023, starting on May 20 and concluding with Finals Day on July 15. Vitality Blast fixtures 2023 (May 20-July 15) Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire Vikings (Edgbaston) Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning (Edgbaston) LV=County Championship fixtures in 2023. One Day Cup...
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan tumbles out of Scottish Open after loss to Gary Wilson

Ronnie O’Sullivan was knocked out of the BetVictor Scottish Open after losing 4-3 to Gary Wilson in the third round.World number 32 Wilson’s decisive break of 73 in the deciding frame at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh set up a clash with either Hossein Vafaei or Yan Bingtao in the last 16.O’Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his career earlier this month when losing 6-0 to China’s Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals.Wilson also made scores of 73, 83 and 82 to secure his first career win against world number one O’Sullivan.Mark...
SkySports

Savills Chase: Galvin and Conflated head Gordon Elliott's star team at Leopardstown

Galvin, Conflated and Fil Dor are among the big names set to be in action for Gordon Elliott over the festive period as the Cullentra handler shuffles his pack for Leopardstown's Christmas Festival. Elliott has enjoyed huge success at the four-day meeting in recent years, with Galvin's thrilling Savills Chase...
SkySports

Manchester City vs Tottenham to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League

The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Tottenham on Thursday, January 19 has been selected for Sky Sports coverage. Originally scheduled in September, the game was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It will now be shown live on Sky...
The Independent

World Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales

England took a dramatic lead in their World Cup 2022 clash with Wales by scoring two goals in two minutes. The Three Lions left the pitch at halftime scoreless, but came back out to the Doha stadium roaring, sending two balls into the net.This footage shows fans jumping for joy in BOXPARK, sending beer flying as they rejoiced in the victorious moment. A win will see the team top Group B as they progress into the Last 16, and continue their World Cup journey. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up in rainbow colours as England face USA in World Cup clashEngland and Wales teams sing national anthems ahead of World Cup clash‘So come on!’: Nine-year-old gives impassioned message to Wales team for World Cup

