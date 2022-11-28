Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
World Darts Championship schedule and order of play: Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price in action
The schedule for the World Darts Championship has been confirmed with Peter Wright headlining the opening night on Thursday December 15, live on Sky Sports. Wright will take on the winner of the opening match of the tournament, Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb, in round two, with Adrian Lewis, Alan Soutar and Michael Smith joining the action on day two.
SkySports
Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'
Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
SkySports
PDC World Darts Championship draw: Fallon Sherrock to face Ricky Evans | Beau Greaves up against William O'Connor
Fallon Sherrock will face Ricky Evans in the opening round at the Cazoo World Darts Championship, while first-time qualifier Beau Greaves is up against William O’Connor. Monday's draw, which took place live on Sky Sports News, also saw Lisa Ashton face a potential second-round showdown with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld - if she can overcome Ryan Meikle.
SkySports
2023 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch live stream of the draw for this year's event at Alexandra Palace
Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock and more will discover their Alexandra Palace fate when the draw for the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship takes place live on Sky Sports News and you can watch it on a live stream. Watch the 2023 World Darts Championship draw from 6.25pm. Tune in from...
SkySports
PDC World Darts Championship 2022/23: Richie Burnett seals return | Glen Durrant: I'm no longer a pro player
Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith claimed the last three places in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier. Monday's qualifier at the Barnsley Metrodome offered a last chance for PDC Tour Card Holders to book their place at Alexandra Palace for the sport's showpiece event, which will take place from December 15 to January 3.
SkySports
County Championship 2023 schedule: Champions Surrey to begin title defence against Lancashire
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the men's county and women's regional fixtures for the 2023 season. The men's LV= Insurance County Championship campaign begins on April 6 and each county will play 14 fixtures, with reigning champions Surrey opening their title defence away to Lancashire - the venue where they lifted the trophy last season.
SkySports
Howden Long Walk Hurdle: Staying star Paisley Park on target for third Ascot Grade One title
Paisley Park will bid for a third Howden Long Walk Hurdle title when he lines up at Ascot on December 17. The popular 10-year-old was involved in one of the races of the season when beaten a neck by old adversary Champ in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on Friday.
SkySports
Club GAA round-up: Provincial football finals set, Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyhale Shamrocks march on
After another busy weekend, the club GAA season is reaching its business end. The four provincial football finals are now set, while in hurling, seven teams remain in the race for the Tommy Moore Cup. Kerry representatives Kerins O'Rahlly's made it through to the Munster decider, with a narrow 1-9...
SkySports
Vitality Blast fixtures 2023 - all the matches in the men's white-ball tournament
Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast competition in 2023, starting on May 20 and concluding with Finals Day on July 15. Vitality Blast fixtures 2023 (May 20-July 15) Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire Vikings (Edgbaston) Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning (Edgbaston) LV=County Championship fixtures in 2023. One Day Cup...
SkySports
Bryony Frost: King George winner looking to regain Frodon partnership after breaking collarbone in Bangor fall
Bryony Frost is aiming to be fit to partner Frodon at Kempton next month after breaking her collarbone in a fall on Saturday. The rider was aboard Sir Psycho in the Excel Signs Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner falling at the second fence. Nicholls...
Ronnie O’Sullivan tumbles out of Scottish Open after loss to Gary Wilson
Ronnie O’Sullivan was knocked out of the BetVictor Scottish Open after losing 4-3 to Gary Wilson in the third round.World number 32 Wilson’s decisive break of 73 in the deciding frame at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh set up a clash with either Hossein Vafaei or Yan Bingtao in the last 16.O’Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his career earlier this month when losing 6-0 to China’s Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals.Wilson also made scores of 73, 83 and 82 to secure his first career win against world number one O’Sullivan.Mark...
SkySports
Chris Eubank Jr declares 'the bad guy is back' as he goes head to head with Liam Smith at their first press conference
As soon as Chris Eubank Jr arrived for his first press conference with Liam Smith, the star from Brighton began the mind games. He declared he could prepare for the former world champion on a diet of fast food, that he only needed to be firing on 50 per cent to win and that he would look to finish Smith inside the distance.
SkySports
Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty 'buzzing' after Constitution Hill demolition in Fighting Fifth Hurdle
Gold Cup and Grand National winner Barry Geraghty couldn't hide his excitement when discussing Constitution Hill's breathtaking victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle last weekend. Geraghty, a former stable jockey to Nicky Henderson, knows the star hurdler better than most having prepared the horse at his home before being sold...
SkySports
Savills Chase: Galvin and Conflated head Gordon Elliott's star team at Leopardstown
Galvin, Conflated and Fil Dor are among the big names set to be in action for Gordon Elliott over the festive period as the Cullentra handler shuffles his pack for Leopardstown's Christmas Festival. Elliott has enjoyed huge success at the four-day meeting in recent years, with Galvin's thrilling Savills Chase...
SkySports
Manchester City vs Tottenham to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League
The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Tottenham on Thursday, January 19 has been selected for Sky Sports coverage. Originally scheduled in September, the game was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It will now be shown live on Sky...
World Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
England took a dramatic lead in their World Cup 2022 clash with Wales by scoring two goals in two minutes. The Three Lions left the pitch at halftime scoreless, but came back out to the Doha stadium roaring, sending two balls into the net.This footage shows fans jumping for joy in BOXPARK, sending beer flying as they rejoiced in the victorious moment. A win will see the team top Group B as they progress into the Last 16, and continue their World Cup journey. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up in rainbow colours as England face USA in World Cup clashEngland and Wales teams sing national anthems ahead of World Cup clash‘So come on!’: Nine-year-old gives impassioned message to Wales team for World Cup
Comments / 0