The UK Government Announces £4 Million In Funding To Protect Pangolins, Sharks & Other Endangered Species

Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests and zebras dead in Kenya amid prolonged drought
Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests, and zebras have died across Kenya amid the nation's longest drought in decades.
Kenya's famous matriarch elephant, believed to be the largest female tusker in Africa, has died
Africa's largest female tusker elephant has died. Dida, who is considered the matriarch of Tsavo East National Park in Kenya, died from natural causes this week, Kenya Wildlife Service said. She was believed to be between 60 and 65 years old. "Dida was a truly an iconic matriarch of Tsavo...
‘Everything is dead’: Animal carcasses litter Kenyan landscape as megadrought and climate change collide
As the Horn of Africa struggles with its worst drought in 40 years, nature seems to have turned on its head in Kenya.Hardy, drought-resistant species like zebras and elephants are dropping dead en masse. Vultures are so fat from feasting on carrion they can barely fly. In southern Kenya, home to some of the world’s most productive grasslands, bushes stretch for miles without a leaf in sight as animals collapse and die from starvation in the dust near Amboseli National Park.These are some of the shocking sights captured by wildlife photographer Charlie Hamilton James, who traveled to the region earlier...
Shootout Ensues in Kenya as Wildlife Rangers Caught Poachers Butchering a Giraffe
A giraffe butchered by poachers in Kenya led to a gunfight with wildlife rangers in the Kenyan town of Wajir, near the border with Somalia. The shootout between the two groups ended when the poachers escaped the scene, leaving behind several equipment and the carcass of the giraffe. Poachers Kill...
Can GPS tracking reduce cases of vulture poisoning in Zimbabwe?
By Nokuthaba Dlamini for Vic Falls LiveA leading African conservation organisation is exploring ways to utilise technology to curb the poisoning of vultures in Zimbabwe’s Gonarezhou National Park and Limpopo National Park in Mozambique.The two game reserves are said to be the most affected by the poisoning of vultures.The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), which is dedicated to conserving threatened species and ecosystems in southern and east Africa, says it will use vultures as their “Eye In The Sky” to raise alerts about poisoning incidents.Data would be transmitted from GPS-tracked vultures and sent to monitors, which will enable a more rapid...
Rare species of bear gives birth to 2 cubs at Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute
Two Andean bear cubs were born in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 15, Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced. It's considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with an estimated 2,000 Andean bears, also known as spectacled bears, left in the wild, making the birth of these cubs even more significant.
Sharks and songbirds get new trade protections
Songbirds and sharks have received what conservationists say are vital new trade protections. Several shark species and two songbirds were added to a list of species whose trade is restricted to prevent them being "traded to extinction". The decision was made on Friday at a global summit in Panama. The...
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. "Kelp and eelgrass are often considered good ways to sequester carbon which can help mitigate the ongoing impacts of climate change," stressed Fujii, a prime example of how destruction of nature can worsen planetary warming. ia/st/rma
Water Hole Attracts Animals, Conservationists in Kenya
It all started with a small water hole. Wildlife photographer and author Will Burrard-Lucas went to a small water hole in the Shompole Conservancy in the Southern Rift Valley in Kenya. He photographed all sorts of nocturnal animals when they stopped by for refreshments. So intrigued by what he saw,...
Live fast, avoid extinction: Fast-lived species may be more resilient to human influences
Animals that live fast—that is, frequent or abundant reproduction and short lifespans—are more resilient to human-driven land use changes than those with slow life-histories, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. Across the globe, in areas that have experienced rapid expansion of cropland or bare soil, fast-lived...
Hyenas, wild dogs, and cheetahs are disappearing from the African savannah
OXFORD, United Kingdom — Hyenas, wild dogs, and cheetahs are disappearing from the African savannah, a new study warns. They are among large carnivores being driven to extinction by habitat loss, persecution by humans, and reduced prey. However, researchers say their plight has been overlooked because of the focus on lions, leopards, and other top predators.
Dogs Protect Rhinos From Poachers at African Wildlife Conservancies
Dogs aren’t just man’s best friend, but rhinos’ too. Some animal conservancies in Africa and elsewhere have employed canine units to protect at-risk animals from poachers. The canines are highly trained to sniff out ammunition and detect and track suspects. Some attack potential poachers to detain them for arrest.
Mangrove forests won’t be able to spread further in South Africa, so protecting them is crucial
Mangrove forests are a common sight in some tropical and sub-tropical areas of the world like Indonesia, Florida in the US, parts of Brazil and Australia. They can also be found on African coasts, including South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces. These tidal forests of trees and shrubs...
Old World flycatchers' family tree mapped
The European robin's closest relatives are found in tropical Africa. The European robin is therefore not closely related to the Japanese robin, despite their close similarity in appearance. This is confirmed by a new study of the Old World flycatcher family, to which these birds belong. The study comprises 92 percent of the more than 300 species in this family.
