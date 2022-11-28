The UK Government Announces £4 Million In Funding To Protect Pangolins, Sharks & Other Endangered Species

By Nokuthaba Dlamini for Vic Falls LiveA leading African conservation organisation is exploring ways to utilise technology to curb the poisoning of vultures in Zimbabwe’s Gonarezhou National Park and Limpopo National Park in Mozambique.The two game reserves are said to be the most affected by the poisoning of vultures.The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), which is dedicated to conserving threatened species and ecosystems in southern and east Africa, says it will use vultures as their “Eye In The Sky” to raise alerts about poisoning incidents.Data would be transmitted from GPS-tracked vultures and sent to monitors, which will enable a more rapid...

2 DAYS AGO