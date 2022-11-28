ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The UK Government Announces £4 Million In Funding To Protect Pangolins, Sharks & Other Endangered Species

By Lauren Lewis
worldanimalnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Everything is dead’: Animal carcasses litter Kenyan landscape as megadrought and climate change collide

As the Horn of Africa struggles with its worst drought in 40 years, nature seems to have turned on its head in Kenya.Hardy, drought-resistant species like zebras and elephants are dropping dead en masse. Vultures are so fat from feasting on carrion they can barely fly. In southern Kenya, home to some of the world’s most productive grasslands, bushes stretch for miles without a leaf in sight as animals collapse and die from starvation in the dust near Amboseli National Park.These are some of the shocking sights captured by wildlife photographer Charlie Hamilton James, who traveled to the region earlier...
natureworldnews.com

Shootout Ensues in Kenya as Wildlife Rangers Caught Poachers Butchering a Giraffe

A giraffe butchered by poachers in Kenya led to a gunfight with wildlife rangers in the Kenyan town of Wajir, near the border with Somalia. The shootout between the two groups ended when the poachers escaped the scene, leaving behind several equipment and the carcass of the giraffe. Poachers Kill...
The Independent

Can GPS tracking reduce cases of vulture poisoning in Zimbabwe?

By Nokuthaba Dlamini for Vic Falls LiveA leading African conservation organisation is exploring ways to utilise technology to curb the poisoning of vultures in Zimbabwe’s Gonarezhou National Park and Limpopo National Park in Mozambique.The two game reserves are said to be the most affected by the poisoning of vultures.The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), which is dedicated to conserving threatened species and ecosystems in southern and east Africa, says it will use vultures as their “Eye In The Sky” to raise alerts about poisoning incidents.Data would be transmitted from GPS-tracked vultures and sent to monitors, which will enable a more rapid...
CBS News

Rare species of bear gives birth to 2 cubs at Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Two Andean bear cubs were born in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 15, Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced. It's considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with an estimated 2,000 Andean bears, also known as spectacled bears, left in the wild, making the birth of these cubs even more significant.
WASHINGTON, DC
BBC

Sharks and songbirds get new trade protections

Songbirds and sharks have received what conservationists say are vital new trade protections. Several shark species and two songbirds were added to a list of species whose trade is restricted to prevent them being "traded to extinction". The decision was made on Friday at a global summit in Panama. The...
AFP

How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems

Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. "Kelp and eelgrass are often considered good ways to sequester carbon which can help mitigate the ongoing impacts of climate change," stressed Fujii, a prime example of how destruction of nature can worsen planetary warming. ia/st/rma
WISCONSIN STATE
Tree Hugger

Water Hole Attracts Animals, Conservationists in Kenya

It all started with a small water hole. Wildlife photographer and author Will Burrard-Lucas went to a small water hole in the Shompole Conservancy in the Southern Rift Valley in Kenya. He photographed all sorts of nocturnal animals when they stopped by for refreshments. So intrigued by what he saw,...
studyfinds.org

Hyenas, wild dogs, and cheetahs are disappearing from the African savannah

OXFORD, United Kingdom — Hyenas, wild dogs, and cheetahs are disappearing from the African savannah, a new study warns. They are among large carnivores being driven to extinction by habitat loss, persecution by humans, and reduced prey. However, researchers say their plight has been overlooked because of the focus on lions, leopards, and other top predators.
DogTime

Dogs Protect Rhinos From Poachers at African Wildlife Conservancies

Dogs aren’t just man’s best friend, but rhinos’ too. Some animal conservancies in Africa and elsewhere have employed canine units to protect at-risk animals from poachers. The canines are highly trained to sniff out ammunition and detect and track suspects. Some attack potential poachers to detain them for arrest.
Phys.org

Old World flycatchers' family tree mapped

The European robin's closest relatives are found in tropical Africa. The European robin is therefore not closely related to the Japanese robin, despite their close similarity in appearance. This is confirmed by a new study of the Old World flycatcher family, to which these birds belong. The study comprises 92 percent of the more than 300 species in this family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy