Outstanding police work by Violent Crimes Division detectives Thursday night resulted in the quick capture of three teen carjacking suspects. The female victim pulled up to her Wallace Road apartment when she was approached by a young man who ordered her out of her vehicle, a black 2018 Ford Escape, at gunpoint. He got into the Escape and drove off. Two others, who appeared to be with the suspect, got into a sedan and also left.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO