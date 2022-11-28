Read full article on original website
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
x1071.com
Days before State Street shooting, suspect threatened to kill person after fight
MADISON, Wis. — The man wanted for allegedly shooting another person on State Street earlier this week was arrested days earlier on a disorderly conduct citation, after he told police he wanted to kill a person. Madison police had not yet apprehended 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson Wednesday evening when they...
x1071.com
MPD: Person shot at Warner Park Wednesday night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot at Warner Park Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m.; officers were dispatched to the area at 10:05 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot. The victim reportedly suffered a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
x1071.com
Madison police identify suspect in State Street shooting; man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have identified the suspect in a State Street shooting that sent another man to a hospital Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Shon Barnes said 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson, who has ties to the Milwaukee area, is believed to be “armed and dangerous.”. Police said a...
Bullet hits moving truck after gunshots during evening commute on Beltline
Madison police say no one was hurt when a moving truck on the westbound Beltline was hit by a gunshot Wednesday afternoon.
wtaq.com
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
x1071.com
Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, setting fire to house
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Elizabeth Durkee, the Fort Atkinson woman who killed her grandmother and set fire to a home while the woman’s body was still inside, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of charges in the case. In exchange for guilty...
x1071.com
Man accused in accidental shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a case against a Madison man who’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend earlier this year, a Dane County judge ruled Tuesday. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Miller is charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent...
x1071.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison’s east side, taken to hospital
MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s east side during the Tuesday evening rush hour. Dane County Dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. Madison...
x1071.com
One person hospitalized in State Street shooting; suspect still at large
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said one person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on State Street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to the 100 block of State Street just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Barnes said the victim was conscious and alert when officers made contact.
x1071.com
Car Crashes into Wisconsin River Near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the Wisconsin River on Highway 12 heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning. Dane County dispatch said it was first notified of the crash by Sauk County dispatch just before 8am. Dane County officials are handling the investigation because the crash happened on the Dane County side of the river. Preliminary reports from the scene indicate there was only one person in the car at the time of the crash. That person, a 50-year-old man from Circle Pines, Minnesota, was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries he sustained in the crash but is expected to be okay.
10-year-old upset over VR headset fatally shoots mother; charged as an adult
A 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his mom is being charged as an adult. The boy was mad at his mom for waking him up early and not letting him have something on Amazon.
Wisconsin Police Win Trifecta With Weed, Speeding, And Gun Arrest
This suspect in Wisconsin hit a triple for crime when police busted him with a loaded gun, cannabis, and driving over the speed limit. Unfortunately, many criminals don't have much of an education. If they did, then maybe the bad people would think before breaking the law. I don't have any experience with sketchy behavior but I do know common sense. Even if the suspects didn't go far in school, you would hope they at least had some street smarts.
Columbus police searching for driver who hit crossing guard, drove away
COLUMBUS, Wis. — Police in Columbus are searching for a driver who they said hit a crossing guard in a crosswalk last week and drove away. In a news release, police said the driver hit the crossing guard just before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West James Street and Dickason Boulevard before continuing on. The crossing guard had...
x1071.com
Fire on EB Beltline near Monona Dr. slows traffic during morning commute
MADISON, Wis. — A vehicle fire shut down at least two lanes of traffic on the eastbound Beltline near the Monona Drive exit, creating a significant traffic backup during the morning commute Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the fire was first reported at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday....
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5″ tall, about 276 lbs. with short brown hair and greenish eyes. He was last...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
Woman killed in freeway off-ramp crash in Milwaukee
A 38-year-old woman died following a crash on the off-ramp of Highway 145 at 76th and Fond du Lac Avenue Sunday morning.
