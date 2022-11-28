ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WAUWATOSA, WI
x1071.com

MPD: Person shot at Warner Park Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot at Warner Park Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m.; officers were dispatched to the area at 10:05 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot. The victim reportedly suffered a...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
FOND DU LAC, WI
x1071.com

Man accused in accidental shooting bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a case against a Madison man who’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend earlier this year, a Dane County judge ruled Tuesday. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Miller is charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison’s east side, taken to hospital

MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s east side during the Tuesday evening rush hour. Dane County Dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. Madison...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One person hospitalized in State Street shooting; suspect still at large

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said one person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on State Street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to the 100 block of State Street just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Barnes said the victim was conscious and alert when officers made contact.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Car Crashes into Wisconsin River Near Sauk City

Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the Wisconsin River on Highway 12 heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning. Dane County dispatch said it was first notified of the crash by Sauk County dispatch just before 8am. Dane County officials are handling the investigation because the crash happened on the Dane County side of the river. Preliminary reports from the scene indicate there was only one person in the car at the time of the crash. That person, a 50-year-old man from Circle Pines, Minnesota, was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries he sustained in the crash but is expected to be okay.
SAUK CITY, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Police Win Trifecta With Weed, Speeding, And Gun Arrest

This suspect in Wisconsin hit a triple for crime when police busted him with a loaded gun, cannabis, and driving over the speed limit. Unfortunately, many criminals don't have much of an education. If they did, then maybe the bad people would think before breaking the law. I don't have any experience with sketchy behavior but I do know common sense. Even if the suspects didn't go far in school, you would hope they at least had some street smarts.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Fire on EB Beltline near Monona Dr. slows traffic during morning commute

MADISON, Wis. — A vehicle fire shut down at least two lanes of traffic on the eastbound Beltline near the Monona Drive exit, creating a significant traffic backup during the morning commute Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the fire was first reported at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday....
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

