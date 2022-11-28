Read full article on original website
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Pasta?
Eating carbs while managing a diabetes diagnosis likely seems impossible. A person who has diabetes—whether it's prediabetes or type 2—must regulate their carb intake to avoid blood sugar spikes in order to delay or prevent any long-term health problems such as heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout
A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout. “My own burnout episode forced me into some heavy-duty soul-searching and serious reflection. I got lost in the world of seeing as many patients as possible, battling for more operating room time, and keeping up procedure volumes, prior authorizations, and electronic medical record keeping. I failed to notice early warning signs, including a change in my sleep patterns, apathy towards practice, and things I previously enjoyed in life, such as fitness and surfing. I was constantly irritable, especially toward those who were trying to help me. I started to slowly withdraw from those around me, and I actually started ‘ghosting’ people in my life, concerned I would bring others down, hoping things would eventually get better and just sort themselves out.”
WebMD
Just 8 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is All You Need
– You can get all the exercise you need in just 8 minutes a day if you work out a bit harder, according to a new study in the European Heart Journal. Just 54 minutes of vigorous exercise per week provides the most bang for your buck, researchers found, lowering the risk of early death from any cause by 36%, and your chances of getting heart disease by 35%.
There's a Best Time of Day to Exercise for Women's Heart Health
For women, when you exercise might be more important for your heart health than how you exercise. Breaking a sweat in the morning gave better protection against stroke and heart attack than hitting the treadmill in the evening. Why men did not enjoy the same benefit mystifies researchers, though one...
MedicineNet.com
Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?
Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...
Prevention
Eating Fewer Than 3 Meals Per Day Can Shorten Life Span, Study Says
A study found that skipping meals may be linked to premature death. Researchers found that skipping breakfast is linked to an “increased risk of cardiovascular disease mortality.”. A dietician weighs in on the findings and limitations of the study. We’ve heard for years that breakfast is the most important...
Type of Medicare Could Influence Cancer Patients' Outcomes
Following cancer surgery, Medicare Advantage patients are less likely to survive than people covered by traditional Medicare. Medicare Advantage enrollees have more limited options for doctors and hospitals, so are less likely to be treated at a top facility. Prior authorization requirements also delay treatment for Medicare Advantage patients. MONDAY,...
TikTok Says Doing ‘Soleus Pushups’ While Sitting Can Fire Up Your Metabolism. But Do They Actually Work?
The latest TikTok fitness trend isn’t a new treadmill routine or push-up challenge: It’s seated calf raises. Namely, it utilizes the soleus muscle, which runs from below the knee down to the heel. As published in the journal iScience, researchers from the University of Houston found that doing “soleus pushups” (SPUs)—which involve raising and lowering your heels while seated—can help your body regulate glucose and improve its metabolizing of fat.
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims Using "Future Faking" And Several Other Tactics
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
Skipping Meals Could Shave Years Off Your Life
Limiting your food intake to a few hours of the day or skipping meals can put your health at risk. Study participants who skipped breakfast were more likely to develop deadly heart disease, and those who skipped other meals had a higher risk of premature death from all causes. Even...
The New Heart Health Guidelines You Need To Know About
Maintaining a healthy heart is a challenge for many people. It requires dedication to a workout regimen, eating healthy food and staying in touch with your doctor about your cardiovascular disease risk factors (high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and more). Cardiovascular disease ― which includes heart disease, heart...
Can You Take Topamax To Lose Weight?
Have you been thinking about taking Topamax for weight loss? This drug can help you get leaner, but it may not be your best choice. Here's why.
The "super exercise" that will boost your metabolism
BALTIMORE - There is a "super exercise" that will boost your metabolism, prevent heart disease, and lower blood pressure. It can even help you live longer. Linh Bui reports on this simple way to stay healthy. Hedy Tanenhotlz had knee replacement surgery in May, and walking is a critical step in her recovery. "It just makes me stronger," she says. "It clears my head. It helps me deal with stress. And overall, I just feel great after I walk."A few times a week, she joins colleagues outside Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. Fitness coach Lauren Poniatowski organized the walking group, and...
Babies With A December Birthday Live Longer, Happier Lives
Kids with a December birthday may have to compete with Christmas and other winter holidays, but according to the research, being a December baby isn’t all bad. A number of studies show that being a winter baby has both short-term perks and long-term advantages important enough to outweigh the frustration of having Santa crash birthday parties. There are also — as with all birth months — some disadvantages, but most of the news is good for kids born in December.
ahchealthenews.com
What you should and shouldn’t say to someone diagnosed with cancer
Nearly 300,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Each of those women have a circle of family and friends who are also affected by that diagnosis. A cancer diagnosis is devastating for the patient. It also can be difficult to know what to...
psychologytoday.com
Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”
Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
CNET
Heart Health: This Is a Normal Heart Rate, and 4 Ways to Measure It
Your heart rate, also known as your pulse, refers to how many times your heart beats per minute. While seemingly basic, your heart rate can actually offer a phenomenal amount of insight into your overall health, cardiovascular fitness, endurance and more. Even if you're not a serious athlete, knowing your...
psychologytoday.com
The Great Exhaustion: Long-Lasting Pandemic Effects
As the world is returning to higher levels of activity, there are reasons why you may be feeling exhausted. We do not just leave a traumatic situation, like a worldwide pandemic, and not have reactions to it. Burnout, increased social interactions, and unconscious processes impact how we recover. If you...
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
