Combination Ultrasound Technique Treats Ureteral Stones
The combination of ultrasonic propulsion and burst wave lithotripsy can be used in awake patients to reposition and break up ureteral stones to facilitate passage, according to a study published in The Journal of Urology. M. Kennedy Hall, MD, and colleagues tested transcutaneous focused ultrasound in the form of ultrasonic propulsion and burst wave lithotripsy to reposition ureteral stones and facilitate passage in awake patients. The analysis included 29 individuals receiving either ultrasonic propulsion alone (N=16) or with burst wave lithotripsy (N=13). The investigators found stone motion in 66% of patients, and the stone passed in 18 of the 21 distal ureteral stone cases with at least 2 weeks of follow-up. In seven of 13 burst wave lithotripsy cases, fragmentation was seen. The procedure was tolerated by all. Hematuria on initial urination post-procedure and mild pain were anticipated. Seven participants had associated discomfort with only 18 of 820 propulsion bursts (2.2%). “This technology has the potential to provide an advantageous and patient-centered solution for the gap between expectant management and.
Double sequential external defibrillation and vector-change defibrillation improve outcomes in patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation
1. Compared to standard defibrillation, patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation who received double sequential external defibrillation (DSED) and vector-change defibrillation (VC) had better survival to hospital discharge. 2. DSED was associated with a higher percentage of patients having a good neurologic outcome as compared to standard defibrillation. Evidence Rating Level:...
‘An Arm and a Leg’: When Insurance Won’t Pay, Abortion Assistance Funds Step In
Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen. As Americans choose their insurance plans for next year, some might wonder: How does the recent rise in state abortion restrictions affect insurance plans?. There’s no single answer, but for a lot of people, insurance has rarely helped pay for...
Telehealth Increases Buprenorphine Retention
Among Veterans Health Administration patients receiving buprenorphine for opioid use disorder (OUD), telehealth is associated with increased retention for both new and continuing patients, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Madeline C. Frost, PhD, and colleagues compared patient characteristics across receipt of different. treatment modalities (in-person vs...
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of kidney disease in patients with and without diabetes
1. SGLT2 inhibitors reduced the risk of kidney disease progression by 37% overall, with comparable effects in patients with and without diabetes. 2. SGLT2 inhibitors also reduced the risk of cardiovascular mortality in patients with and without diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors...
The Role of Pollution in Allergic Sensitivity and Pollination
Co-exposure to pollens and pollutants may contribute to the increase in pollen allergies in highly polluted cities, such as Mexico City. The American Thoracic Society Workshop recently shared a report demonstrating an association between air pollution and the onset of both asthma and an increased risk for allergic sensitization. Some pollutants, such as ozone and particulate matter (PM10 and P2.5), increase pollen counts, creating a higher concentration of allergic proteins in the air. Furthermore, PM2.5 can increase the fragility of the outer coating of a pollen grain that causes a collapse of the pollen membrane, thereby releasing epitopes, provoking allergic symptoms.
IDC Patients Believe in Genomic Sequencing
High rates of death from cardiovascular disease are seen in individuals from underserved racial and ethnic groups. Patient education regarding the role of genetics in cardiovascular disease should benefit from a better understanding of patients’ trust in medical experts and familiarity with genome sequencing. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between patients’ faith in medical professionals and their understanding of genome sequencing and to identify any racial or ethnic disparities in this relationship. Patients with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, defined as left ventricular systolic dysfunction and left ventricular enlargement after eliminating common clinical explanations, were included in this cross-sectional research undertaken by a consortium of 25 US heart failure programs. From June 7th, 2016 through March 15th, 2020, applications were accepted.
Self-monitoring of physical activity may be enhanced through additional interventions
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, prescribed goal and human counseling increased physical activity (PA) more than self-monitoring. 2. Furthermore, remote phone/video counselling was found to be highly effective at increasing physical activity interventions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Self-monitoring of physical exercise through pedometers, fitness trackers and smartphone...
Removing universal masking in schools is associated with increased incidence of COVID-19
1. An increased incidence of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was seen among students and staff of school districts in Massachusetts that rescinded masking requirements. 2. The increase in incidence of COVID-19 was significantly higher among school staff than students. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Universal masking has been...
Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma: Secondary Hematological Malignancies
Patients with aggressive hematological malignancies and second primary malignancies can develop in those with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). There needed to be more research on the actual incidence of second hematological malignancies (SHM) in the era of targeted therapy, resulting from a major change in the therapeutic landscape for CLL/SLL. To estimate the incidence of SHM in CLL/SLL patients, data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database were examined.
Should Endometrial Hyperplasia Patients Continue Mapping Sentinel Lymph Nodes?
The aim of this study was to evaluate the difference in outcomes between individuals with premalignant endometrial pathology who have a hysterectomy with or without sentinel lymph node (SLN) removal. Surgical complications, cancer status on final pathology, postoperative therapy, and molecular risk profiles from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) were among the outcomes of interest. From 1/1/2017 to 12/31/2021, researchers identified patients who underwent hysterectomy with or without SLN mapping/excision at an institution and who were found to have premalignant disease on preoperative endometrial biopsy.
Focal and Ambient Processing During Scene Viewing: Impact of Central and Peripheral Vision
When analyzing a scene, central and peripheral vision serve different purposes. While central visual processes are more likely to be involved in the focused mode of visual processing, peripheral visual processes are more likely to be involved in the ambient mode. While the ambient mode is in charge of understanding scene arrangement and moving across space, the focal mode collects specific data when central vision is focused on important regions of the visual field.
Children with Acute Simple Appendicitis: International Core Outcome Set
The goal of this study was to establish a universal core outcome set (COS) for the measurement and reporting of outcomes associated with the treatment of pediatric acute uncomplicated appendicitis in randomized controlled trials. A previous systematic evaluation suggested the necessity for a COS that found 115 outcomes across 60 trials and systematic reviews of therapies for pediatric appendicitis. A total of 4 stages were involved in the development process: a systematic review to identify all previously reported outcomes; a 2-stage international Delphi study in which parents with their children and surgeons rated these outcomes for inclusion in the COS; focus groups with young people to identify missing outcomes; and international expert meetings to ratify the final COS.
Supraphysiological Oxygen During Surgery Linked to Organ Damage
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Supraphysiological oxygen administration during surgery is associated with increased odds of kidney, myocardial, and lung injury, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in The BMJ. David R. McIlroy, M.D., from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and colleagues...
Previable and Periviable Rupture of Membranes Due to Laser Photocoagulation for Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome: Pregnancy Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to outline the pregnancy outcomes for patients who had therapy for twin-twin transfusion syndrome but nevertheless experienced pre-viable and persistent prelabour rupture of membranes (PROM). From April 2010 to June 2019, they performed a retrospective cohort research on women whose twin-twin transfusion syndrome-complicated pregnancies resulted...
Sum of Birth Weights Used to Assess the Risk of Severe Postpartum Hemorrhage in Twin Pregnancies
For a study, researchers sought to identify the nature of the relationships between birth weights and severe postpartum hemorrhage in twin pregnancies. The JUMODA (JUmeaux Mode d’Accouchement) cohort was a national, prospective, population-based research of twin births carried out in France between February 2014 and March 2015. They did not include individuals with fetal mortality, a medically indicated abortion, an antepartum hemorrhage, a placenta previa, a placental abruption, or an underweight baby. The main consequence was a severe postpartum hemorrhage, which was defined as a postpartum hemorrhage requiring at least one of the following interventions: transfusion of four or more units of red blood cells, uterine artery embolization, uterine balloon tamponade, vascular ligation, uterine suture, emergency hysterectomy, admission to an intensive care unit, or a postpartum hemorrhage deemed severe by the obstetrician or leading to maternal death. The two twins’ combined birth weights made up the exposure. They employed multilevel multivariable modified Poisson regression modeling to examine the relationship between the sum of twin birth weights and severe postpartum hemorrhage. Analysis was done for the entire population and the intended and actual modes of delivery.
Initial Treatment for CLL/ SLL: Ibrutinib Plus Fludarabine, Cyclophosphamide, and Rituximab
For a study, researchers sought to determine if ibrutinib combined with fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (iFCR) is safe and effective for use as an initial therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL). In the cohort, between January 2019 and March 2021, iFCR was administered to 34...
Evaluating the Association Between Suicide Attempts and Intentional Self-harm & Folic Acid Prescription Fills
In the United States, suicide is the third-leading cause of mortality, with a 30% increase from 2000 to 2018. This tendency may be reversed if there were an affordable, secure, generally accessible method of avoiding suicide conduct. In a nationwide pharmacoepidemiologic investigation of people who took folic acid, researchers sought to corroborate a prior signal for a reduced risk of suicide attempt after prescription fills.
Patients With Treatment-Resistant Depression: Early Ketamine Effects on Belief-Updating Biases
Clinical studies have demonstrated both the fast antidepressant effects of subanesthetic ketamine infusions and the maintenance of depression by persistently unfavorable attitudes. For a study, researchers sought to assess if ketamine affects belief updating and how these cognitive changes related to ketamine’s therapeutic benefits. In the study, 2 groups...
