Steelers rule out Najee Harris with abdominal injury

INDIANAPOLIS -- Already missing their top backup, the Pittsburgh Steelers were without running back Najee Harris for the second half of Monday night's 24-17 win against the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury.

Harris gingerly walked off the field midway through the second quarter and talked with medical personnel on the sideline. He returned to the field after several plays but exited again after a hard hit on his first play back. He sat out a couple more plays before finishing the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Harris left the field on the Steelers' next drive and went to the locker room a couple of minutes before halftime, then was ruled out soon thereafter.

Harris had 35 yards on 10 carries and the score before exiting.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn't have an update on Harris after the game, saying only that the second-year back was being evaluated.

Pittsburgh already is without top reserve back Jaylen Warren , who suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals a week ago. With their top two backs out, the Steelers turned to Anthony McFarland , a 2020 fourth-round draft pick called up from the practice squad earlier Monday, and Benny Snell , a fourth-round pick in 2019, who has played primarily on special teams this season.

Monday marked the first time McFarland has been active all season.

Snell finished the game with 12 carries for 62 yards and a TD. McFarland had six carries for 30 yards.