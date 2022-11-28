Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Monoclonal antibody treatment does not improve outcomes in COVID-19-positive pregnant patients
1. Monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in pregnant persons was not associated with a change in COVID-19-associated outcomes compared to usual care. 2. Treatment with mAb was also not associated with serious adverse reactions in this population. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
physiciansweekly.com
Combination Ultrasound Technique Treats Ureteral Stones
The combination of ultrasonic propulsion and burst wave lithotripsy can be used in awake patients to reposition and break up ureteral stones to facilitate passage, according to a study published in The Journal of Urology. M. Kennedy Hall, MD, and colleagues tested transcutaneous focused ultrasound in the form of ultrasonic propulsion and burst wave lithotripsy to reposition ureteral stones and facilitate passage in awake patients. The analysis included 29 individuals receiving either ultrasonic propulsion alone (N=16) or with burst wave lithotripsy (N=13). The investigators found stone motion in 66% of patients, and the stone passed in 18 of the 21 distal ureteral stone cases with at least 2 weeks of follow-up. In seven of 13 burst wave lithotripsy cases, fragmentation was seen. The procedure was tolerated by all. Hematuria on initial urination post-procedure and mild pain were anticipated. Seven participants had associated discomfort with only 18 of 820 propulsion bursts (2.2%). “This technology has the potential to provide an advantageous and patient-centered solution for the gap between expectant management and.
physiciansweekly.com
‘An Arm and a Leg’: When Insurance Won’t Pay, Abortion Assistance Funds Step In
Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen. As Americans choose their insurance plans for next year, some might wonder: How does the recent rise in state abortion restrictions affect insurance plans?. There’s no single answer, but for a lot of people, insurance has rarely helped pay for...
physiciansweekly.com
Self-monitoring of physical activity may be enhanced through additional interventions
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, prescribed goal and human counseling increased physical activity (PA) more than self-monitoring. 2. Furthermore, remote phone/video counselling was found to be highly effective at increasing physical activity interventions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Self-monitoring of physical exercise through pedometers, fitness trackers and smartphone...
physiciansweekly.com
Double sequential external defibrillation and vector-change defibrillation improve outcomes in patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation
1. Compared to standard defibrillation, patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation who received double sequential external defibrillation (DSED) and vector-change defibrillation (VC) had better survival to hospital discharge. 2. DSED was associated with a higher percentage of patients having a good neurologic outcome as compared to standard defibrillation. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Telehealth Increases Buprenorphine Retention
Among Veterans Health Administration patients receiving buprenorphine for opioid use disorder (OUD), telehealth is associated with increased retention for both new and continuing patients, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Madeline C. Frost, PhD, and colleagues compared patient characteristics across receipt of different. treatment modalities (in-person vs...
physiciansweekly.com
Low-dose ketamine may reduce shivering following spinal anesthesia
1. Low-dose ketamine was effective in reducing the incidence of shivering following spinal anesthesia compared to tramadol. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following spinal anesthesia in orthopedic patients, post-spinal shivering is a common complication. Shivering that is untreated can lead to increased wound pain, metabolic demand, oxygen consumption, and ultimately, hemostatic dysfunction. Literature investigating prophylactic agents to improve post-spinal shivering is limited. In this prospective cohort study, 516 patients undergoing orthopedic surgery under spinal anesthesia were divided into two groups: patients receiving an intravenous prophylactic dose of Ketamine or Tramadol prior to anesthesia. Ketamine is a non-competitive N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist which has a role in thermoregulation. Conversely, tramadol is a weak opioid which acts on central monoaminergic pathways and resets the body’s thermoregulatory center. The selected participants were assessed for post-spinal shivering which was graded on a scale of four. The results of this study showed that the incidence of post-spinal shivering was higher in the tramadol group compared to the ketamine group (43.8% vs 28.7%). Low-dose ketamine had a protective effect against developing post-spinal shivering in patients undergoing spinal anesthesia for orthopedic surgery (aOR 0.427, 95%CI 0.28-0.63). Other adverse events such as incidence of nausea and vomiting was significantly higher in the tramadol group. In conclusion, low-dose ketamine as prophylaxis was more effective in reducing incidence of post-spinal shivering compared to tramadol. However, this study still has a few limitations which should be noted. For instance, while post-operative shivering was graded on a scale, this is still a subjective observation. Post-anesthesia shivering may also occur after the allotted observational time of one hour which was not accounted for. Nevertheless, this study does support the use of ketamine as a prophylaxis for post-anesthesia shivering and randomized controlled trials exploring this association in the future could be valuable.
physiciansweekly.com
Children with Acute Simple Appendicitis: International Core Outcome Set
The goal of this study was to establish a universal core outcome set (COS) for the measurement and reporting of outcomes associated with the treatment of pediatric acute uncomplicated appendicitis in randomized controlled trials. A previous systematic evaluation suggested the necessity for a COS that found 115 outcomes across 60 trials and systematic reviews of therapies for pediatric appendicitis. A total of 4 stages were involved in the development process: a systematic review to identify all previously reported outcomes; a 2-stage international Delphi study in which parents with their children and surgeons rated these outcomes for inclusion in the COS; focus groups with young people to identify missing outcomes; and international expert meetings to ratify the final COS.
physiciansweekly.com
Gout Has Causal Role in the Onset of Hypertension
Past observational studies have shown a link between hypertension and gout, but whether a causal relationship existed was unclear, according to Chang-Fu Kuo, MD, PhD. For a study published in Arthritis Research & Therapy, Dr. Kuo and colleagues sought to assess if there is a causal relationship between gout and hypertension. The researchers obtained genetic information from 88,347 individuals and 686,439 single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). They utilized a novel model of Mendelian randomization (MR) with coarsened exposures to explore the causality between the liability of gout on hypertension and vice versa.
physiciansweekly.com
Removing universal masking in schools is associated with increased incidence of COVID-19
1. An increased incidence of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was seen among students and staff of school districts in Massachusetts that rescinded masking requirements. 2. The increase in incidence of COVID-19 was significantly higher among school staff than students. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Universal masking has been...
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
physiciansweekly.com
Supraphysiological Oxygen During Surgery Linked to Organ Damage
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Supraphysiological oxygen administration during surgery is associated with increased odds of kidney, myocardial, and lung injury, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in The BMJ. David R. McIlroy, M.D., from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and colleagues...
physiciansweekly.com
Size of Burn and Community Participation: LIBRE Research
The study’s goal was to use the LIBRE Profile to examine whether or not there was a correlation between burn severity and community engagement. Strong clinical evidence shows that burn severity is a reliable predictor of mortality following a burn injury. It’s a common consideration when deciding when to start treatment, but the evidence is mixed on how it affects patients’ quality of life. The data here are from a cross-sectional study of adults who have survived burns and were subsequently interviewed. Between October 2014 and December 2015, 601 burn survivors with 5% TBSA or burns to vital areas provided self-reported data.
physiciansweekly.com
RSNA: Lasting Benefit Seen for Hydrodissection in Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), ultrasound-guided hydrodissection of the median nerve with normal saline (NS) alone offers significant and lasting benefit, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 in Chicago.
physiciansweekly.com
Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma: Secondary Hematological Malignancies
Patients with aggressive hematological malignancies and second primary malignancies can develop in those with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). There needed to be more research on the actual incidence of second hematological malignancies (SHM) in the era of targeted therapy, resulting from a major change in the therapeutic landscape for CLL/SLL. To estimate the incidence of SHM in CLL/SLL patients, data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database were examined.
physiciansweekly.com
IDC Patients Believe in Genomic Sequencing
High rates of death from cardiovascular disease are seen in individuals from underserved racial and ethnic groups. Patient education regarding the role of genetics in cardiovascular disease should benefit from a better understanding of patients’ trust in medical experts and familiarity with genome sequencing. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between patients’ faith in medical professionals and their understanding of genome sequencing and to identify any racial or ethnic disparities in this relationship. Patients with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, defined as left ventricular systolic dysfunction and left ventricular enlargement after eliminating common clinical explanations, were included in this cross-sectional research undertaken by a consortium of 25 US heart failure programs. From June 7th, 2016 through March 15th, 2020, applications were accepted.
physiciansweekly.com
Previable and Periviable Rupture of Membranes Due to Laser Photocoagulation for Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome: Pregnancy Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to outline the pregnancy outcomes for patients who had therapy for twin-twin transfusion syndrome but nevertheless experienced pre-viable and persistent prelabour rupture of membranes (PROM). From April 2010 to June 2019, they performed a retrospective cohort research on women whose twin-twin transfusion syndrome-complicated pregnancies resulted...
physiciansweekly.com
Sum of Birth Weights Used to Assess the Risk of Severe Postpartum Hemorrhage in Twin Pregnancies
For a study, researchers sought to identify the nature of the relationships between birth weights and severe postpartum hemorrhage in twin pregnancies. The JUMODA (JUmeaux Mode d’Accouchement) cohort was a national, prospective, population-based research of twin births carried out in France between February 2014 and March 2015. They did not include individuals with fetal mortality, a medically indicated abortion, an antepartum hemorrhage, a placenta previa, a placental abruption, or an underweight baby. The main consequence was a severe postpartum hemorrhage, which was defined as a postpartum hemorrhage requiring at least one of the following interventions: transfusion of four or more units of red blood cells, uterine artery embolization, uterine balloon tamponade, vascular ligation, uterine suture, emergency hysterectomy, admission to an intensive care unit, or a postpartum hemorrhage deemed severe by the obstetrician or leading to maternal death. The two twins’ combined birth weights made up the exposure. They employed multilevel multivariable modified Poisson regression modeling to examine the relationship between the sum of twin birth weights and severe postpartum hemorrhage. Analysis was done for the entire population and the intended and actual modes of delivery.
physiciansweekly.com
Personalized Counseling May Overcome Non-Follow-Up After Positive FIT Test
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Lack of knowledge and decision-making difficulties are associated with non-follow-up to positive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) results, according to a study published in the November/December issue of the Annals of Family Medicine. Lucinda S. Bertels, Ph.D., from the University of Amsterdam, and...
