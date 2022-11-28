ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest US to see heavy snowfall, South facing string of tornadoes

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
 4 days ago
NEW YORK — Parts of the Northwest could get up to two feet of snow on Monday and Tuesday, as a cross-country storm will bring snow and tornadoes in parts of the U.S.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Spokane, Washington late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with heavy snowfall expected, the National Weather Service Spokane office tweeted.

A cross-country storm moving east is expected to bring heavy snow from Nebraska to Michigan on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Eighteen states are on alert for snow and strong winds due to the incoming storm.

Salt Lake City, Utah; Denver, Colorado; and Casper, Wyoming, are expected to get between 6 and 12 inches of snow in the next two days.

Warm moist air could help produce tornadoes in parts of the South Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

The storm system could also bring strong, long-tracked tornadoes Tuesday evening to Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Greenville and Jackson, Mississippi; and Monroe, Louisiana.

In addition to tornadoes, damaging winds of more than 60 mph and large hail are also possible for the lower Mississippi River Valley and the Gulf Coast states.

Around 15 million Americans in the South will remain on alert as New Orleans to Nashville could see severe storms on Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

