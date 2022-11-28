Laurence Fishburne Produced 2022 Tribeca Film Festival "Best Documentary Feature" Winner "The Cave of Adullam" is Highlighted in National Day of Giving Campaign

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
thehypemagazine.com
Chedda Boy Films to Premiere ‘Off The Porch’ on Saturday December 10 in Detroit
Chedda Boy Films is set to premiere its latest film, OFF THE PORCH, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Executive produced by Kwende “Streetlord Rook” Ried, and written and directed by Ronnie Kirk, the film stars Jamal Ward, Glen “Looze” Cannon, Sysko “Lavon” Green, Darnell “Lil Blade” Lindsay, Crystal “The Doll” Hughes, Overlord Scooch, Snap Dogg, Streetlord Rook and Streetlord Juan.
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Look Inside This Massive Abandoned Movie Theater In Detroit
While the location has only been sitting abandoned now for two years, you probably wouldn't guess that based on the condition of the theater. The inside too is something that you won't see much of at a majority of the theaters you attend. Astounding Abandoned Detroit Movie. When it was...
Black-Owned ‘Detroit Soul’ Opens New Restaurant With Sampling Gala
The brothers used southern-style recipes from their family to create and develop their menu. The post Black-Owned ‘Detroit Soul’ Opens New Restaurant With Sampling Gala appeared first on BLAC Media.
fox2detroit.com
Sister of aspiring rapper killed outside Truth Gentlemen's Club on 8 Mile wants justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were shot - one of them fatally, outside Truth Gentlemen's Club on Eight Mile in Detroit. "I'm getting a bang at my door, 1:15, saying my brother got shot," said Toya McWilliams. Her baby brother, Steven McWilliams-Dix was the man murdered. "I just want...
Debra Walker, longtime Corktown community leader, dies
Debra Trenace Walker, 69, a community organizer, activist and longtime Corktown resident died Nov. 23. A native Detroiter and retired Chrysler executive, Walker was known to monitor what was happening in the community and how it affected residents in the historic Corktown neighborhood. ...
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers
The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
Look Inside The Catacombs of This Long Forgotten Hospital
While it was once a booming city, the city of Detroit, isn't all what it once was. In fact, you may find more hollow buildings than you would have 100 years ago. A find on TikTok shows that to be the case, as an explorer takes an exploration inside the catacombs of an old Detroit Hospital.
CP Holiday Train rolls through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is passing through Michigan Thursday night for the first time in three years.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
Detroit News
Funding doubled for Detroit, Windsor communities affected by Howe Bridge
An investment plan designed to help Detroit and Windsor communities impacted by the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is doubling in size, bridge officials announced Wednesday. The Community Organization Investment ― which provides funding to support programming, events and small infrastructure improvements in Southwest Detroit's Delray and West...
carrollnews.org
AUDIO: Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America
In early September, new data from News 5 revealed that Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America. Instead, Detroit now holds the title. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here. Laken Kincaid is the managing editor for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are...
'It's the worst kind of thing that can visit a community': Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reflects on 1 year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
It’s been exactly one year since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School, greatly impacting and forever changing the lives of students, staff, parents, the community and local law enforcement, authorities reflected.
chevydetroit.com
Zip sauce makes everything better… try it here
If you’re a native Detroiter, you’ve probably heard of Zip Sauce. It’s as commonplace as coney dogs, square pizza, and Vernors. Served in many Detroit-area restaurants, the butter-based steak sauce was first created in the 1940s. Mario Lelli created a unique sauce by combining butter, beef base, Worcestershire sauce, and spices in order to set his Italian restaurant, Lelli’s Inn on Woodward, apart from the competition. Not long after the infamous sauce was stirred up for the first time, other restaurants began making their own rendition. Even today, restaurants in the area continue to serve up Zip Sauce. These are the places you have to go to try their version of the classic.
The Schvitz owners are planning another wellness project inside a Romanian Catholic church
Lynch and Sons Healing Center will offer alternative grief counseling with guided meditation, movement therapy, and yoga
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas
There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
Family seeks justice after father of 2 killed in elevator dispute in Greektown
Detroit police are trying to track down a man who fatally shot a father of two because he didn't hold the elevator open.
fordauthority.com
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years
While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: The Nacho Grill
DETROIT – We’re hanging with the folks behind The Nacho Grill food truck this Tasty Tuesday. They’re serving up fresh, high-end nachos with local ingredients in our area. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Nacho Grill...
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 MLive Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for defense
After another fun season of football, it is time to recognize the Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for defense. This follows the Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for offense that was released on Wednesday. This includes punters and coaches as well. Yesterday’s offensive team also included some all-purpose player selections, meaning some defensive names who also excelled on offense will be found on that list.
