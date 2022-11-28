ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Laurence Fishburne Produced 2022 Tribeca Film Festival "Best Documentary Feature" Winner "The Cave of Adullam" is Highlighted in National Day of Giving Campaign

 4 days ago
Chedda Boy Films to Premiere ‘Off The Porch’ on Saturday December 10 in Detroit

Chedda Boy Films is set to premiere its latest film, OFF THE PORCH, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Executive produced by Kwende “Streetlord Rook” Ried, and written and directed by Ronnie Kirk, the film stars Jamal Ward, Glen “Looze” Cannon, Sysko “Lavon” Green, Darnell “Lil Blade” Lindsay, Crystal “The Doll” Hughes, Overlord Scooch, Snap Dogg, Streetlord Rook and Streetlord Juan.
DETROIT, MI
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
DETROIT, MI
Look Inside The Catacombs of This Long Forgotten Hospital

While it was once a booming city, the city of Detroit, isn't all what it once was. In fact, you may find more hollow buildings than you would have 100 years ago. A find on TikTok shows that to be the case, as an explorer takes an exploration inside the catacombs of an old Detroit Hospital.
DETROIT, MI
Funding doubled for Detroit, Windsor communities affected by Howe Bridge

An investment plan designed to help Detroit and Windsor communities impacted by the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is doubling in size, bridge officials announced Wednesday. The Community Organization Investment ― which provides funding to support programming, events and small infrastructure improvements in Southwest Detroit's Delray and West...
DETROIT, MI
AUDIO: Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America

In early September, new data from News 5 revealed that Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America. Instead, Detroit now holds the title. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here. Laken Kincaid is the managing editor for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are...
DETROIT, MI
Zip sauce makes everything better… try it here

If you’re a native Detroiter, you’ve probably heard of Zip Sauce. It’s as commonplace as coney dogs, square pizza, and Vernors. Served in many Detroit-area restaurants, the butter-based steak sauce was first created in the 1940s. Mario Lelli created a unique sauce by combining butter, beef base, Worcestershire sauce, and spices in order to set his Italian restaurant, Lelli’s Inn on Woodward, apart from the competition. Not long after the infamous sauce was stirred up for the first time, other restaurants began making their own rendition. Even today, restaurants in the area continue to serve up Zip Sauce. These are the places you have to go to try their version of the classic.
DETROIT, MI
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas

There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
DETROIT, MI
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years

While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
DEARBORN, MI
Tasty Tuesday: The Nacho Grill

DETROIT – We’re hanging with the folks behind The Nacho Grill food truck this Tasty Tuesday. They’re serving up fresh, high-end nachos with local ingredients in our area. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Nacho Grill...
DETROIT, MI
Meet the 2022 MLive Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for defense

After another fun season of football, it is time to recognize the Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for defense. This follows the Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for offense that was released on Wednesday. This includes punters and coaches as well. Yesterday’s offensive team also included some all-purpose player selections, meaning some defensive names who also excelled on offense will be found on that list.
DETROIT, MI

