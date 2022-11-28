Read full article on original website
Monoclonal antibody treatment does not improve outcomes in COVID-19-positive pregnant patients
1. Monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in pregnant persons was not associated with a change in COVID-19-associated outcomes compared to usual care. 2. Treatment with mAb was also not associated with serious adverse reactions in this population. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
Double sequential external defibrillation and vector-change defibrillation improve outcomes in patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation
1. Compared to standard defibrillation, patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation who received double sequential external defibrillation (DSED) and vector-change defibrillation (VC) had better survival to hospital discharge. 2. DSED was associated with a higher percentage of patients having a good neurologic outcome as compared to standard defibrillation. Evidence Rating Level:...
Should Endometrial Hyperplasia Patients Continue Mapping Sentinel Lymph Nodes?
The aim of this study was to evaluate the difference in outcomes between individuals with premalignant endometrial pathology who have a hysterectomy with or without sentinel lymph node (SLN) removal. Surgical complications, cancer status on final pathology, postoperative therapy, and molecular risk profiles from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) were among the outcomes of interest. From 1/1/2017 to 12/31/2021, researchers identified patients who underwent hysterectomy with or without SLN mapping/excision at an institution and who were found to have premalignant disease on preoperative endometrial biopsy.
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma: Secondary Hematological Malignancies
Patients with aggressive hematological malignancies and second primary malignancies can develop in those with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). There needed to be more research on the actual incidence of second hematological malignancies (SHM) in the era of targeted therapy, resulting from a major change in the therapeutic landscape for CLL/SLL. To estimate the incidence of SHM in CLL/SLL patients, data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database were examined.
Children with Acute Simple Appendicitis: International Core Outcome Set
The goal of this study was to establish a universal core outcome set (COS) for the measurement and reporting of outcomes associated with the treatment of pediatric acute uncomplicated appendicitis in randomized controlled trials. A previous systematic evaluation suggested the necessity for a COS that found 115 outcomes across 60 trials and systematic reviews of therapies for pediatric appendicitis. A total of 4 stages were involved in the development process: a systematic review to identify all previously reported outcomes; a 2-stage international Delphi study in which parents with their children and surgeons rated these outcomes for inclusion in the COS; focus groups with young people to identify missing outcomes; and international expert meetings to ratify the final COS.
IDC Patients Believe in Genomic Sequencing
High rates of death from cardiovascular disease are seen in individuals from underserved racial and ethnic groups. Patient education regarding the role of genetics in cardiovascular disease should benefit from a better understanding of patients’ trust in medical experts and familiarity with genome sequencing. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between patients’ faith in medical professionals and their understanding of genome sequencing and to identify any racial or ethnic disparities in this relationship. Patients with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, defined as left ventricular systolic dysfunction and left ventricular enlargement after eliminating common clinical explanations, were included in this cross-sectional research undertaken by a consortium of 25 US heart failure programs. From June 7th, 2016 through March 15th, 2020, applications were accepted.
Flexible Ureteroscopy with Intelligent Pressure-control Removes Stones Effectively
This was a retrospective observational study to determine the efficacy and safety of suctioning flexible ureteroscopy with intelligent pressure-control (SFUI) in the management of upper urinary tract calculi in a sizable population. The hospital enrolled 278 patients who had SFUI for upper urothelial tract stones between July 2020 and August 2021. Among the results measured were the percentage of patients who were stone-free rate (SFR) after a single SFUI treatment session and after 1 month, as well as the incidence of complications as measured by the Clavien-Dindo scale.
Initial Treatment for CLL/ SLL: Ibrutinib Plus Fludarabine, Cyclophosphamide, and Rituximab
For a study, researchers sought to determine if ibrutinib combined with fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (iFCR) is safe and effective for use as an initial therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL). In the cohort, between January 2019 and March 2021, iFCR was administered to 34...
Sum of Birth Weights Used to Assess the Risk of Severe Postpartum Hemorrhage in Twin Pregnancies
For a study, researchers sought to identify the nature of the relationships between birth weights and severe postpartum hemorrhage in twin pregnancies. The JUMODA (JUmeaux Mode d’Accouchement) cohort was a national, prospective, population-based research of twin births carried out in France between February 2014 and March 2015. They did not include individuals with fetal mortality, a medically indicated abortion, an antepartum hemorrhage, a placenta previa, a placental abruption, or an underweight baby. The main consequence was a severe postpartum hemorrhage, which was defined as a postpartum hemorrhage requiring at least one of the following interventions: transfusion of four or more units of red blood cells, uterine artery embolization, uterine balloon tamponade, vascular ligation, uterine suture, emergency hysterectomy, admission to an intensive care unit, or a postpartum hemorrhage deemed severe by the obstetrician or leading to maternal death. The two twins’ combined birth weights made up the exposure. They employed multilevel multivariable modified Poisson regression modeling to examine the relationship between the sum of twin birth weights and severe postpartum hemorrhage. Analysis was done for the entire population and the intended and actual modes of delivery.
Capturing Clinically Relevant Structural Brain Abnormalities in Patients With First-Episode Psychosis Who Are Antipsychotic Naive
It was essential to move past case-control studies and instead capture individual differences and interpret them in the context of a normal spectrum of biological systems in order to advance precision psychiatry. For a study, researchers sought to determine if subcortical volume baseline deviations from a normal reference range were a more accurate indicator of an antipsychotic treatment’s effectiveness than raw volume in individuals with first-episode psychosis (FEP) who had never taken an antipsychotic drug.
Ibrutinib Treatment for CLL/SLL: Overall and Subgroup Results from the Third Interim Analysis of FIRE
FIRE is a noninterventional, multicenter observational trial of patients in France receiving ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). For a study, researchers sought to gather empirical data to define ibrutinib treatment patterns and evaluate the drug’s efficacy and safety in CLL/SLL. The start...
Circulating Metastases DNA Tracking for Ovarian Cancer Recurrence
The most deadly gynecologic cancer is epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC). Before surgery and during follow-up after therapy, researchers investigated whether circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) could be a useful predictive biomarker for early-stage ovarian cancer by comparing it to the patient outcome and CA-125. Plasma was taken from patients with EOC at stages I through IV. Patients in Cohort A had samples taken before surgery (N = 44, median follow-up: 2.7 years), while Cohorts B and C had samples taken serially after surgery (N = 12) and during surveillance (N = 13) (median follow-up: 2 years).
FMO2, a Fibroblast-derived Prognostic Predictor for Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
Fibroblasts were extracted from samples of EOC to use as a primary source. For this purpose, researchers obtained expression profiles from microdissection and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) datasets (such as TCGA, GSE9891, GSE63885, GSE118828, and GSE178913). To investigate the link between FMO2 and stromal activation and immunological infiltration, they performed a gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). Independent EOC cohort (n = 113) confirmed the prognostic significance of FMO2 and combined macrophage infiltration level.
Symptomatic Uterine Leiomyomas: Use of Long-term Relugolix Combination Therapy
Once-daily relugolix combination therapy was well tolerated and reduced menstrual blood loss volume and pain in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine leiomyomas in the LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2 placebo-controlled trials. Bone mineral density (BMD) was also preserved through 24 weeks. For a study, researchers sought to report the effectiveness and safety of relugolix combination therapy treatment over the course of up to 52 weeks.
Renal Denervation Vs. Sham Surgery for Unresponsive Hypertension
Ultrasound renal denervation (uRDN) was found to reduce blood pressure (BP) compared to sham at 2 months in patients with resistant hypertension (RHTN) taking stable background medications in the Study of the ReCor Medical Paradise System in Clinical Hypertension (RADIANCE-HTN TRIO) trial. This was despite early trials of endovascular RDN renal denervation (RDN) for patients with RHTN reporting inconsistent results. The purpose of this study was to present the results of a prespecified analysis comparing the efficacy and safety of uRDN to those of a sham treatment for controlling blood pressure over a 6-month period while increasing the dosage of standard antihypertensive drugs. Patients were enrolled from March 11, 2016, to March 13, 2020, for this randomized, sham-controlled clinical trial with outcome assessors and patients blinded to treatment assignment. This study involved multiple locations across the United States and Europe.
