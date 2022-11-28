The St. John police chief is asking for patience, when it comes to the details of Tuesday's officer-involved shooting. An officer said he fired several shots at a vehicle that was coming toward him while he was investigating an unoccupied vehicle near the intersection of 93rd and Cline around 2:30 a.m. He eventually caught up to the vehicle and took the driver into custody. Neither of them was seriously injured, but the officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

SAINT JOHN, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO