Rokita files complaint with medical licensing board against abortion care provider

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita officially filed a complaint against Dr. Caitlin Bernard Wednesday with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board. The complaint stems from Bernard providing abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Records show that Bernard filed the proper paperwork with the state after providing an abortion...
Lake Michigan community groups urge EPA to close loophole in federal coal ash rules

Two groups want the Environmental Protection Agency to make good on its promise to clean up so-called “legacy” coal ash ponds along Lake Michigan. Just Transition Northwest Indiana and the Illinois Green New Deal Coalition plan to deliver a petition with almost 2,000 signatures to the EPA’s regional office in Chicago on Thursday.
Indiana to fund $2 million program to support English learner teachers

The number of Indiana students learning English grew by more than 50 percent in the past five years. A new initiative offers free training for educators to learn how to teach these students. Indiana will spend $2 million on a new initiative to train educators how to teach English to...
St. John police chief asks for patience for officer-involved shooting details

The St. John police chief is asking for patience, when it comes to the details of Tuesday's officer-involved shooting. An officer said he fired several shots at a vehicle that was coming toward him while he was investigating an unoccupied vehicle near the intersection of 93rd and Cline around 2:30 a.m. He eventually caught up to the vehicle and took the driver into custody. Neither of them was seriously injured, but the officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
