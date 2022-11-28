A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial.The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex.The jury of 10 men and two women must now decide whether Brown is guilty of murdering 33-year-old Leah Ware in May 2021, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, last November.Brown, 41, hired both women as escorts through the same adult services website.His relationship with Ms Ware deepened and was “on again, off again” from 2018 until early 2021.Brown is accused of...

3 DAYS AGO