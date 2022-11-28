ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial.The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex.The jury of 10 men and two women must now decide whether Brown is guilty of murdering 33-year-old Leah Ware in May 2021, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, last November.Brown, 41, hired both women as escorts through the same adult services website.His relationship with Ms Ware deepened and was “on again, off again” from 2018 until early 2021.Brown is accused of...
Why Baton Rouge Had Multiple Serial Killers Operating At One Time

From 1993 to 2004, authorities allege that multiple men killed numerous women in the Baton Rouge area. The suspected crimes of Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis, and Jeffery Guillory are highlighted in the new series “Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge,” premiering Saturday, December 10 at 9/8c with a two hour-special and continuing Sunday, December 11 at 9/8c.
Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced To 11.25 Years In Prison For Theranos Fraud

Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of three counts of felony wire fraud and felony conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was sentenced to 11.25 in prison during a hearing in federal court on Friday. A federal judge on Friday sentenced Elizabeth Holmes to 11.25 years for her role in the fraud...
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

