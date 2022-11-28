Read full article on original website
‘I Am So Thankful’: Danny Masterson’s Attorney Reacts After Judge Declares Rape Trial A Mistrial
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said it was “disappointed with the outcome” Wednesday and is still determining whether they plan to re-try the case. A Los Angeles judge declared a mistrial in the rape trial against “That 70’s Show” actor Danny Masterson Wednesday after...
Harvey Weinstein Defense In Los Angeles Rape Trial Rests After Presenting Six Witnesses
Harvey Weinstein's defense lawyers ended their case on Wednesday after presenting just a handful of witnesses. Harvey Weinstein's defense team has rested its case and closing arguments will begin later Wednesday at the Los Angeles rape trial of the former movie magnate. Weinstein's lawyers called six witness as they sought...
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts Lost His Prison Email Account After Allegedly Corresponding With His Former Mistress
Serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, Chris Watts is still finding a way to get in trouble, including his infamous mistress.
Prosecutors Suggest There May Be A Second Suspect During Delphi Murders Hearing
During a hearing to decide whether to release the documents that led to the arrest of Richard Allen for the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, prosecutors offered a surprising revelation. A judge tasked with deciding whether or not she will allow the publication of a sealed probable...
‘Pure Evil’ Pennsylvania Man Who Killed Elderly Mom, Snapped Selfies With Her Body Gets 20 Years
A Pennsylvania man who tortured and fatally beat his mother before snapping hundreds of photos with her corpse, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years behind bars, according to reports. David Sumney, 33, was sentenced in Allegheny County court on Thursday in the 2019 slaying of his 67-year-old mother, Margaret...
Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts
A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial.The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex.The jury of 10 men and two women must now decide whether Brown is guilty of murdering 33-year-old Leah Ware in May 2021, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, last November.Brown, 41, hired both women as escorts through the same adult services website.His relationship with Ms Ware deepened and was “on again, off again” from 2018 until early 2021.Brown is accused of...
A Man Used Instagram To Target Women and Teens Who He Then Raped And Tried To Extort, Los Angeles Police Said
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man described by police as a “serial rapist” has been arrested for allegedly preying on women and teenage girls using their own social media accounts over a period of two years, officials said Wednesday. Michael Neal Watson Jr. was arrested on Nov. 8 and...
Why Baton Rouge Had Multiple Serial Killers Operating At One Time
From 1993 to 2004, authorities allege that multiple men killed numerous women in the Baton Rouge area. The suspected crimes of Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis, and Jeffery Guillory are highlighted in the new series “Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge,” premiering Saturday, December 10 at 9/8c with a two hour-special and continuing Sunday, December 11 at 9/8c.
Megachurch Leader Mom, Grandmother Of Adopted Girl Who Died Bruised And Emaciated Denied Bail
Former megachurch leader Leticia McCormack and her mother, Adella Tom, were ordered held without bail in the death of McCormack's 11-year-old adopted daughter Arabella McCormack. A San Diego judge has denied bail for the adopted mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old girl who died as a result of abuse and...
How The Gunman Behind A Christmas Eve Family Triple Homicide Was Caught
Christmas is a season of joy for many, but for a close-knit California family it's now a constant reminder of a shocking triple murder. On Christmas Eve in 2013, Salvatore “Sal” Belvedere, 22, and Ilona Flint, 22, were found shot in their car in the parking lot of the Mission Valley Mall in San Diego.
Missouri Judge Declines Special Prosecutor's Request To Halt Execution
A St. Louis Circuit judge had appointed a special prosecutor to review the case of Kevin Johnson, who was convicted of killing Officer William McEntee in 2005. She then denied his motion to overturn Johnson's sentence. A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month...
Inside the terrifying Trinitarios gang after 5 members found guilty of machete death of teen they mistook for a rival
FIVE gang members have been found guilty in the gruesome death of a teen who was mistaken for a rival. The news comes about four years after Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was brutally attacked outside Zesarina Grocery, in the Bronx, New York, at 11.40pm on June 20, 2018. Ronald Urena, Luis...
'Is This The Kind Of Case We Can Solve?' How The 'Cold Justice' Team Picks Cases
At "CrimeCon: Give-Back-A-Thon," the "Cold Justice" team also revealed what viewers can expect in new episodes. Some cases may be solved quickly, but for others, it can takes years or even decades to ever get an answer. That's where the "Cold Justice" team comes in: Headed by veteran prosecutor Kelly...
Florida Prosecutors Drop Case Against Fifth Family Member In Alleged Hate Crime Beating Of Gay Man
Prosecutors had initially sworn out arrest warrants for five members of the Makarenko family in an August 2021 incident that left a gay man permanently blind. They've now declined to prosecute Pavlo Makarenko and dropped charges against his twin brother, Vladyslav. Florida prosecutors have announced that they are not seeking...
Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced To 11.25 Years In Prison For Theranos Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of three counts of felony wire fraud and felony conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was sentenced to 11.25 in prison during a hearing in federal court on Friday. A federal judge on Friday sentenced Elizabeth Holmes to 11.25 years for her role in the fraud...
Gang Members Plead Guilty To Manslaughter In Stabbing Death Of Bronx Teen Dragged From Bodega
Ronald Urena, Luis Santos, Gabriel Concepcion and Danilo Pacheco — members of the Trinitarios gang — pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the stabbing death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega in 2018. Five gang members have now pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the...
