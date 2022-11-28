Read full article on original website
Joe Lynn Turner says Kiss are "destroying their legacy" by using backing tracks
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Matteo Bocelli is ready to pave his own musical path with debut Pop album
Matteo Bocelli, the son of Classical icon, Andrea Bocelli, is paving his own path in the music industry. While he shares a love for Classical music with his father, it’s Pop music that will be present on his debut, solo album
The 5 Greatest Disco Songs of the 1970s, Ranked
You can hear the influence of the greatest disco songs of the 1970s in a lot of the artists who came after the disco era ended.
Guitar World Magazine
Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"
Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
Bruce Springsteen To Take Over 'The Tonight Show' Next Week
The Boss will appear alongside Jimmy Fallon on the show from Monday through Wednesday.
NME
Metallica announce new album ‘72 Seasons’ and massive world tour for 2023 and 2024
Metallica have announced new album ’72 Seasons’ and a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024, as well as sharing first single ‘Lux Æterna’ – find all the details below. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Complete Winners List
Soul and R&B music was full of life, last Saturday night at the feel good party of the year, the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET. Hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole, the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 featured an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. Beyoncéled the night with three wins for Album of The Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. Watch an encore airing of “Soul Train Awards” 2022 Sunday, November 27 at 8 PM ET/PT and Thursday, December 1 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET. The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 will air internationally on BET Africa on Sunday, November 27 at 3:00 CAT, BET France on Thursday, December 1 at 20:45 PM CET. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning Thursday, December 1.
Brian Eno Remixes 2019 Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith Collaborative Track “Peradam”
Brian Eno has remixed the Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith collaborative track, “Peradam,” as part of a deluxe box set (Bella Union), out Nov. 25. Featuring a reissue of three of their albums— The Peyote Dance, Mummer Love, and Peradam—the deluxe release also includes an additional seven-track remix album, The Perfect Vision: Reworkings, featuring new interpretations of their songs by director Jim Jarmusch, Laraaji, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lotic, Lucrecia Dalt, and Atom TM, as well as the Eno-reworked “Peradam,” which shaves the track down from its original length and sets it around more ominous pulses.
Only child Lars Ulrich says Metallica bandmates are the brothers he never had
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on growing up as an only child and finding his "brothers" in Metallica
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
Netflix airs trailer of Harry and Meghan series
Netflix on Thursday unveiled a long-awaited trailer for a six-part docuseries in which Prince Harry and wife Meghan lift the lid on their lives in the royal family. The minute-long trailer, posted on Twitter, features intimate photographs of the couple, interspersed with a clip of Harry saying: "No one sees what's going on behind closed doors" and images of Meghan wiping her eyes. jwp/phz/jm
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan invite people into life 'behind closed doors' in Netflix doc trailer
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan debuted the first teaser trailer of their Netflix documentary about their life as royals and behind the scenes.
thebrag.com
The Amity Affliction get heavy on new single ‘Show Me Your God’
The Amity Affliction know how to finish a year on a high note. 2021 saw the metalcore band release the packed EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue, while they’re closing this year with the heaving new single ‘Show Me Your God’. The track is the first one from...
papermag.com
Primavera Sound 2023 Is the Mother of All Lineups
Spain's Primavera Sound is back to assert its dominance as one of the year's can't-miss festivals, with a 2023 line-up that is guaranteed to make any music geek's mouth water. Assembling an eclectic lineup featuring a variety of acts across genres like K-pop, punk, techno, reggaeton, rap, pop and more, this year's Primavera Sound headliners include the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Blur, Halsey, Rosalía and Calvin Harris spread across two weekends in Barcelona (May 31-June 3) and Madrid (June 7-10).
Primavera 2023 Lineup: Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, and More
Primavera Sound has announced its 2023 lineups for festivals that will take place across two weekends, the first in Barcelona (May 31-June 3) and the second in Madrid (June 7-10). Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Halsey, and Calvin Harris are the main headliners across both festivals, and Pet Shop Boys will headline a reduced lineup on the opening nights.
John Legend Releases Piano Versions of ‘Legend’ Tracks: “The Songs Are About Love”
John Legend is sending “love” this holiday season with a special project. The singer has released an EP titled Legend (Solo Sessions) featuring piano-led versions of five songs from his 2022 album, Legend, with original tracks “Honey,” “Nervous,” “Wonder Woman and “One Last Dance,” along with a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s famous “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The new renditions find Legend’s falsetto voice singing alongside beautiful piano melodies, a stark contrast to the pop and R&B-leaning originals. The songs on Solo Sessions also feature spatial audio.
