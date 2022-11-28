ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 16

DeShaunda Bishop
2d ago

WELL DIDN'T THIS JUST HAPPEN IN ANOTHER SOUTHERN STATE LIKE Mississippi? WELL, THEY MESSED WITH YOUR FOOD, HUH?AND THEY MESSED WITH YOUR AIR, EH? NOW WHY DIDN'T YOU THINK THAT YOUR WATER COULDN'T BE TOYED (played) WITH AS WELL?ALL 3 COMPONENTS ARE ESSENTIAL TO THE SURVIVAL OF THE HUMAN BODY!! NOT REPTILIAN BODIES. WOW....IMAGINE THAT!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
proclaimerscv.com

Texans To Receive $391 One-Time Payment of SNAP Benefits This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved and each eligible member of the family will receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Agriculture approved the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). This will benefit roughly 3.5 million Texans and each will receive a one-time payment of $391 until December this year.
TEXAS STATE
Newswest9.com

What Chick-fil-A and H-E-B can teach Texas about running elections

DALLAS — While the 2022 election has come and gone, its shadow will loom over Harris County for weeks, and possibly months, to come. District Attorney Kim Ogg is investigating the election in Harris County after receiving a referral from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. Ogg also asked the Texas Rangers for assistance.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sends 2 Buses of Migrants to Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued to send buses filled with migrants to cities that offer asylum-seekers all the things they need. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has long been criticizing the Biden administration for not taking action on the increasing number of migrants at the border. Recently, he called migrants crossing the border a form of invasion. He also invoked the “Invasion Claus.”
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues

HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
conroetoday.com

Governor Abbott Directs Immediate Resources To Houston Water Issue

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to deploy necessary resources to support the city of Houston after it announced a boil water notice following the loss of local power to three water treatment plants.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Announced $1.4 Billion in Benefits for 3.5 Million Texans

The pandemic is not over completely as Texas is providing resources to people who need them. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC (Health and Human Services) and TEA (Texas Education Agency) for working with the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston

HOUSTON — A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's main water system. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Mayor Sylvester Turner issues update on Houston boil water notice

Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted a message late Sunday night with new details on the ongoing boil water notice affecting Houston residents. "We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice," the mayor's office stated. "The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy