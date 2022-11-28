Read full article on original website
Splatoon 3 announces first Big Run event details
Splatoon 3, the hit sequel to Nintendo’s classic friendly shooter, has finally announced when the first Big Run will roll out and what rewards to expect. The event will be available from 4 PM pacific time on December 9th, 2022, through 4 PM pacific on December 11th, 2022. Here’s the reveal from Nintendo with an obligatory wink to Jaws:
Hell Let Loose showcases features of upcoming Burning Snow update
Hell Let Loose is a multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video game developed by studio Black Matter and published by Team17. Recently, Hell Let Loose provided a sneak peek at the content offered by its upcoming Burning Snow update 13. Hell Let Loose Burning Snow update will be released on Tuesday,...
How to get confetti in Blox Fruits – Farming Tips!
Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the biggest games on the platform, and has you creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. It can be a complicated game and has a lot going on with it. A new event has been released to celebrate the game reaching 10 billion visits and 1 million subscribers on their YouTube. If you want to know how to grab yourself some confetti in the game, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
Preparing and leveling for Lost Ark’s Brelshaza Legion Raid
Lost Ark’s December update is right around the corner, bringing new content, a new Advanced Class, and the Brelshaza Legion Raid, which has been dubbed as one of the most unique and challenging raids in all of Lost Ark. To prepare and begin leveling for the new content and...
One Fruit Simulator Trello Link & Discord Server (December 2022)
Roblox One Fruit Simulator is an experience created by the developers at Digital Sea. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List (December 2022) – Best Fruits!
Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is an experience developed by P O P O for the platform. In this game, you will be entering a battleground that is themed after the manga and anime known as One Piece! Fight your friends and other players to earn bounties. Try to unlock new fruits to become the strongest fighter in the world. If you want to know which of these fruits is the best, we’ve got a Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List that will get you started.
The Division Resurgence announces new Live Test for December
The Division Resurgence, the very first mobile title in the Division shooter series, has just revealed that the next live test will be available between December 8th and December 22nd, 2022. The test will be available on Android devices. Players will have access to some of the story, world activities,...
New action rogue-lite, Flame Keeper, is coming to PC and console in early 2023
Flame Keeper is a dynamic action rogue-lite game developed by Kautki Cave and published by Untold Tales. The player’s life serves as their cash in this particular game. As the player takes on the role of Ignis, a unique little piece of burning coal, they will be tasked with reigniting the fire of the Eternal Flame, despite knowing that doing so may cause their life to deplete. Flame Keeper is set to launch on PC via Steam and consoles in early 2023.
Wordle Hint December 1 2022 for 530 (12/1/22) – Spoiler free clues!
Wordle is still one of the most played games around the globe, which means many players are on the lookout for a bit of a boost when it comes to figuring out answers. If you don’t want to outright cheat, then we’ve got the Wordle hints that you need to find the solution. You will find no spoilers in this post, but if you get stumped we do feature an area where you can find the answer so you won’t lose that precious win streak!
Scrap Riders announces new January release date for PC and Switch
Scrap Riders, the post-apocalyptic beat-em-up from Games For Tutti and Microids, has finally announced a new launch date after being delayed. The game is now expected to roll out for othe PC and Nintendo Switch on January 9th, 2023. Here’s the official announcement from publisher Microids:. The game was...
LA Times Crossword November 30 2022 Answers (11/30/22)
Each day, the LA Times releases a free daily crossword and doesn’t require a subscription to the publication in order to play. It is also optimized to be mobile-friendly for crossword solving on the go. This post shares all of the answers to the LA Times Crossword published November 30 2022.
The Forest Quartet release date trailer announces December launch
The Forest Quartet, an emotional indie puzzler from developer Mads & Friends, has just announced with a new trailer that it will launch on December 8th, 2022. It will be available on Steam, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Here’s the full trailer from publisher Bedtime Digital Games:. Bedtime Digital...
Albion Online offers Yuletide Yak skin for the new referral season
Albion Online, a fantasy sandbox massively multiplayer online role-playing game, has just seen its first snowfall. As such, a new referral season has started in celebration of the winter holidays. This season gives players the opportunity to transform their Transport Ox base mount into a dependable and decked-out yak by just referring a single friend to the game. The Yuletide Yak has arrived bearing gifts and once it has been unlocked, any character on the player’s account is free to make use of it.
Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close
Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain.The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25.The festival tweeted: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour.”Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest Engand to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. Last year’s lineup...
Red Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast Will Smith in ‘Aladdin 2’
Guy Ritchie claims he didn’t have any concerns about accepting an invitation to be a special guest at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on day 2 of the second edition of the event in Jeddah and the morning after he accepted one of the festival’s main honorary awards, the British director said that, rather than any political considerations, he simply saw himself as a someone interested in the creative world.More from The Hollywood ReporterSharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film...
Railgrade will release its first update in December
Railgrade, the railway management sim from Minakata Dynamics and Epic Games, has just announced that its very first update will roll out on December 13th, 2022. Aside from improving the general quality of life, there will also be four new regions. Railgrade is available now on PC and the Nintendo Switch.
Battlefield 2042 gives a preview of Season 4 and Season 5 details
Battlefield 2042‘s development team places player feedback at the center of their efforts. As such, the team has been working on a fresh wave of content for Battlefield 2042, which is scheduled to release the following year. In a recent Battlefield Briefing, EA Games discussed upcoming map reworks and the introduction of Classes, as well as a peek at Season 4 and Season 5 updates for Battlefield 2042, which will arrive next year.
Portal’s upcoming RTX upgrade has a new comparison video
Portal, one of the most brilliant games of the industry, let alone the puzzle genre, has revealed a new side-by-side look for the improvements fans can expect in its big RTX update. Portal’s RTX upgrade will be a free DLC for all Portal owners, available on December 8th, 2022.
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion introduces Tifa, Buster Sword, and more
Square Enix has published a new preview for Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, showcasing the fan-favorite heroine Tifa Lockhart, fresh details on the magic and abilities in the game, and a brand new gameplay feature using the legendary Buster Sword. This highly anticipated prequel to Final Fantasy VII will be released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on December 13, 2022.
