ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavernier, FL

Comments / 1

Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

In Memoriam – Maria Cristina Jimenez CEO, Coral Gables Hospital

During the week of Thanksgiving many of us lost a community leader, friend, mentor and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Cristina Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and served in various roles for over a more than 30-year span. Cristina was an exceptional leader who dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of the patients at Coral Gables Hospital. She worked hard to create a workplace environment that allowed employees to thrive. She always had an open-door policy.
CORAL GABLES, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

East Florida Division Welcomes Richard Read as the New Division Chief Financial Officer

Read Joins the Division from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami. November 29, 2022 – HCA East Florida Division is pleased to announce that Richard Read has accepted the Division Chief Financial Officer position, effective January 1, 2023. Read joins the Division office from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, where he served as the Chief Financial Officer for the 447-bed facility and two free-standing emergency rooms for the past two and a half years.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis

Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., of Desai Sethi Urology Institute Receives American Urological Association’s Gold Cystoscope Award

December 1, 2022 – The 2022 American Urological Association Gold Cystoscope Award has been awarded to Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., associate professor and director of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Reproductive Urology Program and urologist within the Desai Sethi Urology Institute. Dr. Ramasamy has earned the honor for his commitment to education and mentorship.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Ash Jurberg

Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?

“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat

FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind

Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

DeSantis announces $23M spending plan to boost Biscayne Bay

MIAMI -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced $22.7 million will go toward water-quality projects involving Biscayne Bay, including wetlands restoration, stormwater management and long-awaited conversions from septic tanks to sewer systems in Miami.The money, spread through seven grants, is based on recommendations of the Biscayne Bay Commission, which was created in a 2021 law."It's a very big, populous part of the state. And so, there's just naturally things that you have to deal with," DeSantis said while at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne. "And of course, it seems to be a place that more and...
FLORIDA STATE
tamaractalk.com

Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO

What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants: Amar Bakery & Market and Great American Cookies open; Detroit Eats shuts down

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Amar Bakery & Market, Delray Beach The second location of Amar Bakery & Market has opened in downtown Delray Beach. Like the first one in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Welcomes New Mission Leader

November 29, 2022 – Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale has named Mary Carter Waren, D.Min. as the new Mission Leader responsible for the non-profit hospital’s Mission Integration Essential Services (Ethics, Formation, Mission Leadership, Spiritual Care, and Well-Being of the Ministry Community) and for Mission Integration Fort Lauderdale Community of Service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
techaiapp.com

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort an Upscale ‘Casual Luxe’ Locale

Find a ‘Margaritaville State of Mind’ in Hollywood, Florida. Far underrated in comparison to its neighbors Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the city of Hollywood is a spectacular South Florida destination that holds its own thanks to its array of activities perfectly suited for locals and tourists, alike. This...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Saints House in Miami welcomes girls aging out of foster care

MIAMI – Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay. Saints House, a six-bedroom home in Miami’s Little River neighborhood will provide them with transitional housing, while helping them get into college and find jobs. Founding director Shavon Saint...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

November 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Miami's restaurant scene was brightened in November by the much-anticipated return of chef Brad Kilgore to Wynwood. Kilgore opened MaryGold's at the Arlo Wynwood hotel, along with Bar Lab's Gabe Orta and Eli Zvi. Other notable openings include Aba, the first Miami-area restaurant by Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You; and a...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy