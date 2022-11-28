Read full article on original website
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Welcomes Dr. Nathaniel Thomas, Expanding Orthopedics Program
December 2, 2022 – HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, a 289-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, today announced the addition of orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Nathaniel Thomas. In this role, Dr. Thomas enhances the orthopedics program at HCA Florida Northwest Hospital. Dr....
southfloridahospitalnews.com
In Memoriam – Maria Cristina Jimenez CEO, Coral Gables Hospital
During the week of Thanksgiving many of us lost a community leader, friend, mentor and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Cristina Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and served in various roles for over a more than 30-year span. Cristina was an exceptional leader who dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of the patients at Coral Gables Hospital. She worked hard to create a workplace environment that allowed employees to thrive. She always had an open-door policy.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
East Florida Division Welcomes Richard Read as the New Division Chief Financial Officer
Read Joins the Division from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami. November 29, 2022 – HCA East Florida Division is pleased to announce that Richard Read has accepted the Division Chief Financial Officer position, effective January 1, 2023. Read joins the Division office from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, where he served as the Chief Financial Officer for the 447-bed facility and two free-standing emergency rooms for the past two and a half years.
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., of Desai Sethi Urology Institute Receives American Urological Association’s Gold Cystoscope Award
December 1, 2022 – The 2022 American Urological Association Gold Cystoscope Award has been awarded to Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., associate professor and director of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Reproductive Urology Program and urologist within the Desai Sethi Urology Institute. Dr. Ramasamy has earned the honor for his commitment to education and mentorship.
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After Inspection
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Sun Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
sflcn.com
Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat
FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
beckersasc.com
Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind
Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
DeSantis announces $23M spending plan to boost Biscayne Bay
MIAMI -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced $22.7 million will go toward water-quality projects involving Biscayne Bay, including wetlands restoration, stormwater management and long-awaited conversions from septic tanks to sewer systems in Miami.The money, spread through seven grants, is based on recommendations of the Biscayne Bay Commission, which was created in a 2021 law."It's a very big, populous part of the state. And so, there's just naturally things that you have to deal with," DeSantis said while at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne. "And of course, it seems to be a place that more and...
tamaractalk.com
Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO
What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
New restaurants: Amar Bakery & Market and Great American Cookies open; Detroit Eats shuts down
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Amar Bakery & Market, Delray Beach The second location of Amar Bakery & Market has opened in downtown Delray Beach. Like the first one in ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Welcomes New Mission Leader
November 29, 2022 – Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale has named Mary Carter Waren, D.Min. as the new Mission Leader responsible for the non-profit hospital’s Mission Integration Essential Services (Ethics, Formation, Mission Leadership, Spiritual Care, and Well-Being of the Ministry Community) and for Mission Integration Fort Lauderdale Community of Service.
techaiapp.com
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort an Upscale ‘Casual Luxe’ Locale
Find a ‘Margaritaville State of Mind’ in Hollywood, Florida. Far underrated in comparison to its neighbors Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the city of Hollywood is a spectacular South Florida destination that holds its own thanks to its array of activities perfectly suited for locals and tourists, alike. This...
Click10.com
Saints House in Miami welcomes girls aging out of foster care
MIAMI – Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay. Saints House, a six-bedroom home in Miami’s Little River neighborhood will provide them with transitional housing, while helping them get into college and find jobs. Founding director Shavon Saint...
wlrn.org
Fort Lauderdale mayor asks Attorney General for help as city remains without commission
Faced first with a recount, then uncertainty about a candidate's eligibility to hold an office he was elected for, Fort Lauderdale has been without a functioning city commission since the midterm elections. The five-person board only has two members because three newly-elected members have yet to be sworn in. Two...
Catching the Ocean View: Stretching from Boca to Fort Lauderdale, annual boat parades will spread holiday cheer up and down the Intracoastal
This is the time of year when our northern boating friends “winterize” their vessels in preparation for the cold winter and snow. In sunny South Florida, we have a different way to winterize our boats . . . it’s called participating in the many holiday boat parades on the waterway.
Miami New Times
November 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
Miami's restaurant scene was brightened in November by the much-anticipated return of chef Brad Kilgore to Wynwood. Kilgore opened MaryGold's at the Arlo Wynwood hotel, along with Bar Lab's Gabe Orta and Eli Zvi. Other notable openings include Aba, the first Miami-area restaurant by Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You; and a...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale residents opposed to commissioners’ proposal to build pickleball complex in public park
(WSVN) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing games in the country, but for some Fort Lauderdale residents, the sport has gone sour. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has the story in tonight’s 7 Investigates. This is a game of pickleball. The popular sport is described as a cross...
